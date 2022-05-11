Jets TE C.J. Uzomah expecting QB Zach Wilson to 'make huge strides' next season

Will New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson improve dramatically upon his rookie season in 2022? Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end C.J. Uzomah spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and, most recently, found himself catching passes thrown by quarterback Joe Burrow during Super Bowl LVI. For better or for worse, Uzomah will likely encounter different experiences now that he's a member of the New York Jets after signing with them as a free agent in March.

Statistically speaking, New York's Zach Wilson was one of the league's worst overall signal-callers during his rookie season. Per ESPN stats, Wilson finished the 2021 campaign last among eligible quarterbacks with a 69.7 passer rating and second-to-last with a 28.2 total QBR. Nevertheless, Uzomah had high praise for his new QB1 when speaking with media members on Wednesday.

"He’s talented as hell — I’m just gonna say it," Uzomah said of Wilson, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "I’ve watched a lot of film, just trying to study up on the offense as a whole. But watching him back there, I’m expecting him to make huge strides this season. … He’s been asking me a bunch of questions, trying to pick my brain with things. I’ve been asking him a bunch of questions about certain routes and certain coverages and why we’re running certain concepts the way we’re running them and what he expects of us."

Uzomah added the 22-year-old is "an unbelievable player" with "an unbelievable mind." The veteran and the Jets both will be hoping Wilson enjoys a sophomore season that mirrors Burrow's incredible 2021 campaign as he looks to show he can be Gang Green's long-term answer at the sport's most important position.