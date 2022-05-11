Ben Whishaw To Lead ‘Limonov, The Ballad Of Eddie’ From Russian Director Kirill Serebrennikov

Click here to read the full article.

Ben Whishaw is to lead Limonov, The Ballad of Eddie, a feature from Kirill Serebrennikov , the Russian filmmaker whose Tchaikovsky’s Wife will play at Cannes.

The film penned by Serebrennikov, Ben Hopkins and Cold War ‘s Paweł Pawlikowski is inspired by Emmanuel Carrère’s best-selling novel and tells the story of Eduard Limonov’s life and journey through Russia, the U.S. and Europe during the second half of the 20th century.

Limonov was many things, a revolutionary militant, a thug, an underground writer, a butler to a millionaire in Manhattan, but also a switchblade-waving poet, a lover of beautiful women, a warmonger, a political agitator and a novelist who wrote of his own greatness.

Serebrennikov’s Tchaikovsky’s Wife (Zhena Chaikovskogo) is in competition at Cannes, the fourth from the Russian director following Petrov’s Flu last year, 2018’s Leto and 2016’s Uchenik.

The film is produced by Wildside and Chapter 2 and co-produced by Pathé and Pawlikowski will serve as executive producer. Fremantle is also financing. International sales are being handled by Pathé in collaboration with Vision Distribution, who will share an exclusive promoreel on May 17 during the marché du film.

Serebrennikov is represented by CAA and Granderson Des Rochers LLP.