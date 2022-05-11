ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Whishaw To Lead ‘Limonov, The Ballad Of Eddie’ From Russian Director Kirill Serebrennikov

By Max Goldbart
 2 days ago

Ben Whishaw is to lead Limonov, The Ballad of Eddie, a feature from Kirill Serebrennikov , the Russian filmmaker whose Tchaikovsky’s Wife will play at Cannes.

The film penned by Serebrennikov, Ben Hopkins and Cold War ‘s Paweł Pawlikowski is inspired by Emmanuel Carrère’s best-selling novel and tells the story of Eduard Limonov’s life and journey through Russia, the U.S. and Europe during the second half of the 20th century.

Limonov was many things, a revolutionary militant, a thug, an underground writer, a butler to a millionaire in Manhattan, but also a switchblade-waving poet, a lover of beautiful women, a warmonger, a political agitator and a novelist who wrote of his own greatness.

Serebrennikov’s Tchaikovsky’s Wife (Zhena Chaikovskogo) is in competition at Cannes, the fourth from the Russian director following Petrov’s Flu last year, 2018’s Leto and 2016’s Uchenik.

The film is produced by Wildside  and  Chapter 2 and co-produced by Pathé and Pawlikowski will serve as executive producer. Fremantle is also financing. International sales are being handled by Pathé in collaboration with Vision Distribution, who will share an exclusive promoreel on May 17 during the marché du film.

Serebrennikov is represented by CAA and Granderson Des Rochers LLP.

Variety

Vincent Cassel Starring in David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds,’ FilmNation and CAA Launching Sales in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Vincent Cassel will reunite with David Cronenberg for “The Shrouds,” a new thriller from the director of “A History of Violence” and “Dead Ringers.” The film, which Cronenberg will write as well as direct, centers on Karsh (Cassel), an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. Cassel and Cronenberg previously teamed up on “Eastern Promises” and “A Dangerous Method.” Their latest collaboration seems very much in the same envelope-pushing vein. According to the official longline for “The Shrouds,” Karsh’s revolutionary business is on...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Spinoff About Astrid & Charlie Romance In Early Works At Warner Bros; ‘Barry’ Scribe Jason Kim Writing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominated Barry producer and scribe Jason Kim is set to pen a spinoff of Crazy Rich Asians which will center around the Gemma Chan character of Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie Wu, played by Harry Shum Jr. in the original movie. I hear that Kim came in with a dynamite pitch for the lovebirds’ story, and Warner Bros. swooned for it. The project is in early development. Note, the Crazy Rich Asians sequel remains in development, and it’s being penned by Amy Wang. Both the spin-off and Crazy Rich Asians sequel will be tied to...
MOVIES
Collider

Jason Statham to Star in Action Thriller ‘The Beekeeper’ From Director David Ayer

David Ayer (Suicide Squad) has set up his next film at Miramax per Deadline, which will star none other than Jason Statham (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw). The Beekeeper, which is described as a fast-paced action thriller, will cover a man's personal path to seek revenge. Additionally, it will somehow be steeped in the deep and intriguing lore of beekeeping.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ for ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig and ‘La La Land,’ ‘Drive’ Producers

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, currently seen playing Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, is set to star in Wild Four O’Clocks, the directorial debut of in-demand screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Emmy Award-winner Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
Deadline

Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler & Megan Mullally To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘The Fabulous Four’ — Cannes Market Hot Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Oscar nominee Bette Midler (The First Wives Club) and Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will And Grace) are attached to star in The Fabulous Four from director Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker). The feel-good comedy will follow two life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly. The plan is to start pre-production in July and begin filming in September in Atlanta, Georgia and Key West, Florida. Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales next week in Cannes and the project will...
MOVIES
Complex

Watch Tom Cruise Show Up at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere in Helicopter He Piloted Himself

Tom Cruise made perhaps the most Tom Cruisiest entrance imaginable at Wednesday’s global premiere event for Top Gun: Maverick. The Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to the late Tony Scott’s 1986 action classic was launched aboard the U.S.S. Midway in San Diego, California. The expectedly star-stacked experience, notably, saw the film’s star and producer arriving on the aircraft carrier in a helicopter he himself piloted. Because, quite simply, why not?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Country
Russia
Deadline

Netflix Pledges To Spend Subscribers’ Money “Wisely,” Respect “Artistic Expression” In Newly Revised Version Of Its Fabled Culture Deck

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s fabled “culture deck,” which over the years has taken on the importance of the Magna Carta in tech and business circles, has gotten some updates reflecting the streaming giant’s current circumstances. The document, which is based on a PowerPoint deck created by Co-Founder and Co-CEO Reed Hastings, lays out precepts guiding employee priorities and the company’s overall approach. It has been posted publicly for years, revised at various intervals, and viewed more than 20 million times. Its section headings (“Highly Aligned, Loosely Coupled,” “Disagree Then Commit”) echo some of the pillars of the...
NFL
Deadline

Jean-Marc Vallée’s 2005 Dramedy ‘C.R.A.Z.Y.’ To Get First-Ever U.S. Release Via Samuel Goldwyn Films

Click here to read the full article. Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to the coming-of-age film C.R.A.Z.Y., which launched the career of the late Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club), making the film accessible to U.S. audiences for the first time since its run on the festival circuit in 2005. The film will hit theaters on June 3rd, following promotional screenings at prominent LGBTQ+ film festivals across the country. Vallée’s breakout hit tells the story of Zac (Marc-Andre Grondin,) a young French Canadian and one of five boys in a conservative family in the 1960s and 1970s. Surrounded by Pink Floyd,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris & Industry Figures Join Calls For Independent Authority To Tackle Bullying In UK Film & TV

Click here to read the full article. The chorus of calls for an Independent Standards Authority (ISA) that tackles bullying and harassment in UK entertainment is growing louder. Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris and several high-profile industry figures are among the those supporting a cross-industry group working to create the new body. UK Times Up, the British wing of the U.S. anti-harassment and assault body, first called for its creation, developing a framework in collaboration with law firm Fieldfisher that protects freelancers, self-employed workers and those on short-term contracts. It is now working with Creative UK to meet with different media stakeholders over the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Vanessa Hudgens to Lead, Exec Produce Female Trucker Movie ‘Big Rig’ (Exclusive)

Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick…Boom!, Spring Breakers) is set to get behind the wheel and star as a female trucker in the upcoming feature Big Rig. Martha Stephens (To the Stars, Land Ho!) will direct from a screenplay by Ryan Binaco (To Leslie), with Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures producing with Kelsey Law. Hudgens also executive produces. Currently in pre-production, the film shoots later this year. Mister Smith Entertainment is launching global sales on the film at the upcoming Cannes Market.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini Join 'Conclave'Neon Takes Jessica Chastain,...
MOVIES
Deadline

BBC Studios Natural History Unit In Major CGI Push; Signs BAFTA-Winning CGI Executive Producer Mike Davis

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU), the UK production powerhouse behind Planet Earth and The Green Planet, has hired BAFTA-winning Mike Davis to lead a major push into CGI. Davis is one of a number of Executive Producers set to join over the coming months as the NHU continues to expand. He will start this summer, soon after Prehistoric Planet, the NHU’s CGI doc for AppleTV+, drops on the platform, and the unit has also been behind the BBC/HBO’s Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History CGI feature. Davis, who started his career at Framestore working on the globally-renowned Walking...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Another Kevin Spacey Project Is Heading To The Cannes Market In The Shape Of ‘Peter Five Eight’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Another Kevin Spacey project is heading to the Cannes market in the shape of thriller Peter Five Eight. The completed project has been picked up for worldwide sales by VMI International. Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau and Jake Weber also star. Michael Zaiko Hall directs. Pic follows Sam (Jandreau), a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community who is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret. Spacey will play “a charismatic” stranger who arrives out of the blue at the behest of his powerful and shadowy...
MOVIES
Deadline

BBC Commits To “High Impact” Comedy With $12M Budget Increase; Jack Whitehall’s ‘Bad Education’ To Return Alongside ‘Detectorists’ Feature & ‘Jerk’, ‘The Cleaner’, ‘Guilt’ Recommissions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has committed big to comedy by adding £10M ($12BN) to the genre’s budget over the next two years, as Director Jon Petrie talks up U.S. co-pros and unveils a new season of Jack Whitehall’s Bad Education, a Detectorists feature and recommissions of The Cleaner, Jerk and Guilt. The extra cash is intended for “high-impact material that represents the whole of the UK” and will help with “rising costs,” according to Petrie, who described it as a “sizeable increase.” “I feel very lucky that we have it,” he added, as he chatted to Deadline before heading...
EDUCATION
Deadline

South Asian Streamer ZEE5 Global Orders Remake Of Mike Bartlett’s BBC News Room Drama ‘Press’

Click here to read the full article. South Asian streaming service ZEE5 Global is adapting BBC drama Press as local series The Broken News, as part of a wider deal with BBC Studios. ZEE5 and BBC Studios will work on a slate of slate of Hindi-language ZEE5 originals, beginning with a remake of Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett’s 2018 BBC drama. Unlike the British original, the plot will switch from print news rooms to broadcast news companies. It will follow two rival news channels — the independent, ethical news channel Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism,...
WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

