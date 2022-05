It was just 415 years ago today, May 14, 1607, when the site for the first permanent English settlement in the New World was decided upon, thus Jamestown was born. Though already in the territory of the Powhatan Confederacy, the land was not being used. This is a case of a double-edged sword. The Colonists picked the land because it was easily defensible, with water and swamps guarding all points of attack. The area also provided an ease of access to much needed ships that would be bringing in supplies, and would eventually save the Colony from collapse. However, the land was mosquito ridden, which would cause many deaths amongst the settlers.

