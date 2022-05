EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police say they served a search warrant early this morning that led to the seizure of a sizable collection of firearms and illegal drugs. At about 4 a.m. this morning the Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at 4203 Royal Ave. and another location in the north River Road area, police said. Firearms and what the Eugene Police Department described as “felony amounts” of heroin, cocaine and other drug-related items were seized, officials said.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO