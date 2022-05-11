Join the Wind River Landscape Team!

Today will be windy and slightly warmer. Rain and high elevation snow showers in the northwest today and Saturday. Sunday will be drier and warmer. Today’s highs will be around 50 for Dubois, in the upper 50s for Lander and in the low to mid 60s for Jeffrey City, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the upper 30s.
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line
The first annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge will be held tonight at 5:30pm at Central Wyoming College. The doors open at 5 p.m. Finalists compete for a share of $50,000 seed fund beginning at 5:30. Following the pitches, IMPACT Fremont will host a reception at the Brunton Building where the...
Yellowstone National Park, WY – Due to expected winter weather and hazardous driving conditions in Yellowstone National Park over the next few days, visitors should anticipate temporary road closures, driving delays and select roads having delayed openings. Here’s what we know on Thursday morning:. The East Entrance Road...
Two years ago the Riverton Wolverines’ own Soren Bang signed up to compete in his first Ironman competition in Hawaii. Then the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll. The race was canceled for two years. Then after two years of waiting the time came on May 7 in St. George Utah for Bang.
Today will be windy to very windy with High Wind Warnings in effect. Rain and high elevation snow showers will diminish this evening. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. Warmer and breezy for Friday and Saturday, with showers in the northwest. Today’s expected high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s across the Wind River and Bighorn basins with the upper 40s at Dubois. Peak wind gusts are projected to be in the mid 50 mph range at Jeffrey City, the upper 40’s mph for Lander and Dubois, the mid-40mph range for Riverton and Shoshoni, 31 mph at Worland and 28 mph at Thermopolis.
Margaret “Marge” Cressell, 73, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. A memorial service will be held late June or early July. Margaret Ann Witt was born on December 17, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to William Edward and Anna...
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee in his monthly report to the county commissioners Tuesday said his Office is still dealing with staffing shortages in his operations county wide and he said he has been working patrol deputies across both divisions. The most critical need, he reported, is at the detention center where bookings were up by 26 in April while he is down eight detention deputies. Total bookings last month included 212 individuals with the majority, or 115, coming from the Riverton Police Department. His department accounted for 54 bookings while 28 came from the Lander PD and the rest from the Highway Patrol at 8, US Marshal’s at 3 and the Shoshoni PD at 4 bookings. The majority of the inmates continue to be males with 124 plus 57 females and four juveniles.
RIVERTON – This upcoming weekend will be a major two-day series of events for the Riverton High School varsity soccer teams as they have games on back-to-back days with special festivities taking place on both nights. Firstly, this Friday May 13th the Riverton coaches, crowds and teams will be...
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Sade Tidzump, 33, arrested on court order for failure to report to jail for two days. Henry Quiver, 32, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication and on a LPD warrant at 1:46 p.m. on Main Street.
In the wake of the bombshell announcement this week of the firings and alleged misconduct by the leadership teams of the St. Stephens Indian Schools, the FBI has now joined in the investigation. Thursday morning, US Attorney Spokesperson Lori Hogan said, “The matter in question has been referred to the...
United States Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday that CALEB ENGAVO, 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Engavo...
