ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio man gave amphetamines to pet monkey, prosecutors say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiuMw_0faeXsLh00

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after prosecutors said he kept his pet monkey in terrible conditions and gave it drugs.

In a news release, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said that Adam Kordes was indicted on charges of cruel treatment against companion animals and faces up to four years in prison.

Animal control officers had received a tip from a Florida veterinarian in February that Kordes had given his capuchin monkey, Neo, illicit drugs, WXIX reported. In the news release, Deters said that blood tests on the monkey confirmed the presence of amphetamines.

“He didn’t give the monkey any drugs,” Kordes’ attorney, Lisa Rabanus, told WXIX. “Other people got involved when he reached out for help because the monkey had gotten chocolate.”

Prosecutors described the monkey as malnourished and told WKRC that the animal looked like “he’d been in a concentration camp.”

“These monkeys are social animals,” Deters said in a statement. “If they are going to be owned, the people who own them must take their responsibility to care for them seriously.”

“He has not mistreated this animal,” Rabanus told WXIX. “He loves his little monkey as a child, as if it’s his little boy.”

Neo was first taken to a rehabilitation facility in Indiana and is now at an “undisclosed location” with other monkeys in Florida, WKRC reported.

Kordes is not legally allowed to own guns “due to a prior determination of mental incompetence,” and now faces additional charges because prosecutors said they found a gun in his home.

“The animal people went in initially and saw a lot of drugs and a lot of guns. They went back and this guy, apparently, he’s not too incompetent to clean up the apartment, because he did,” Deters told WLWT. “When they went back with the other search warrant to get the monkey, the seizure of the monkey, all they had was a shotgun left — but that’s enough.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

Ohio inmate's execution delayed amid drug shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday delayed by three years the September execution of a death row inmate sentenced to die for killing two men in a robbery that netted $40. The governor’s action was one of several reprieves he’s issued in recent years as the...
OHIO STATE
MLive

Ohio teen shoots dad during argument over bedtime

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach Wednesday, reportedly by his 15-year-old son during an argument over when to go to bed. The teen left the house after the shooting and stole a car, driving to his mother’s residence in Lexington, Kentucky, police tell WXIX Channel 19. The teen was arrested at the home without incident at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
SCDNReports

Sycamore Street Hell House: Trigger Warning

A Portsmouth, Ohio vet tech napped in her home next to the decomposing corpses of 20 dogs. Additionally, SCDN has uncovered some Facebook posts that could be considered disturbing in light of the grisly discovery. Portsmouth City Health Department Animal Control Officer was the first to discover the hellish scene...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Jackson, Ohio police search for “dangerous suspect”; Schools delayed

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson City schools are on a two hour delay Friday morning while Jackson City police officers search for a “dangerous suspect”. Jackson, Ohio Mayor Randy Evans released a picture of the suspect on his Facebook page. Evans identified the suspect at Kenneth Sims, saying Sims is considered armed and dangerous.
JACKSON, OH
WSAZ

Jackson Co., Ohio Sheriff | ‘Dangerous suspect’ caught

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man police described as “dangerous” Friday morning has been caught, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson Police dispatchers tell WSAZ a search for Kenneth Sims began around 3 a.m. after a traffic stop on Main Street. Deputies say Sims car...
JACKSON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amphetamines#Pet Monkey#Drug Trafficking#Guns#Drugs#Wxix#Wkrc
KRMG

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient was sentenced to three years of probation Friday as hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the courthouse, warning that criminalizing such mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals. A state judge...
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week...
MADISON, WI
KRMG

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Execution delayed again, lack of drugs cited

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man on death row received on Friday news of another reprieve for his execution. Gov. Mike DeWine moved the execution date of Kareem Jackson from Sept. 15, 2022, to Dec. 10, 2025, citing an ongoing problem with drug suppliers. Previously, the Governor’s office had moved Kareem Jackson’s executions date from […]
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

New Hamilton County Program Distributes Free Fentanyl Detection Strips to Reduce Overdose Deaths

Hamilton County now has another weapon in the fight against fentanyl-related deaths. During the Hamilton County Commissioners meeting on May 10, health commissioner Greg Kesterman announced that county residents now can request free fentanyl test strip kits by texting "FTS" to 22999. The test strips are free, and no name is required to receive them – just an address.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
KRMG

Police are searching for woman who allegedly stole thousands from 2 Florida Target stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Jacksonville Target stores. Jacksonville Beach Police say on March 17, a woman was seen on surveillance video at a Target near Jacksonville Beach with a shopping cart filled with items including clothes, a Nutri Bullet, baby items, multiple Shark vacuums and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. She was seen in the video checking out at a self-checkout but allegedly only paid for a few of the items.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KRMG

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy