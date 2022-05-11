ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangerland, TX

PLANNED ELECTRIC OUTAGE IN GRANGERLAND AREA

By MiCo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENTERGY WILL BE UPGRADING LINES AND CIRCUITS THIS SATURDAY...

ENTERGY WILL BE UPGRADING LINES AND CIRCUITS THIS SATURDAY IN THE GRANGERLAND AREA. RESIDENTS IN THE AREA CAN BE EXPECTED TO BE WITHOUT POWER BETWEEN 7:30 AM AND AT LEAST 1 PM. THEY ARE REPLACING POLES NEAR THE COWBOY CHURCH THAT SEVERAL DRIVERS HAVE HIT AND DESTROYED IN THE PAST YEAR.
GRANGERLAND, TX
