Montour Falls man arrested for stolen vehicles, high-speed chase with 3 agencies

MAY 12 UPDATE (WETM) – The man accused of leading multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase through Schuyler County and stealing two vehicles Wednesday morning is now facing several additional charges from State Police.

New York State Police out of Horseheads said they responded to Erie Materials in Horseheads around 9:00 a.m. on May 9 for a report of a stolen Dodge Grand Caravan. Troopers later found the vehicle at Relax Inn in Montour Falls and charged John Conner, 35, with Petit Larceny and 3rd-degree Grand Larceny.

Following the 100 MPH chase that led New York State Police, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, and Watkins Glen Police on Route 14 into the Village of Watkins Glen, Conner faces another four charges by NYSP. He was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny, 3rd-degree Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, 2nd-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and Reckless Driving.

Conner was given an appearance ticket by State Police out of Montour Falls to appear in court at a later date.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Montour Falls man has been arrested in connection to two stolen vehicles and a high-speed chase with three different police agencies through Schuyler County.

John Conner, 35, was arrested on May 11 after New York State Police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in the Village of Montour Falls around 10:22 a.m. on May 11. While on scene, Troopers saw the vehicle driving north on State Route 14.

A brief chase followed at over 100 MPH before State Police ended the pursuit. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office then picked up the chase but also had to stop “due to the dangers of the public”, according to the police report.

Conner then allegedly drove into the Village of Watkins Glen at over 60 MPH while the Watkins Glen Police Department waited at the village line. Another brief chase ensued, but police said officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Another driver later showed police where the stolen vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot between 6th and 7th Streets in the Village. Police located Conner and determined him to be the one who was driving.

Police later discovered that another vehicle had been stolen from the lot where Conner had allegedly left the first vehicle. Watkins Glen Police said Conner allegedly drove the second vehicle for a distance before abandoning it and fleeing on foot.

Conner was charged by Watkins Glen Police for Reckless Driving, 2nd-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, as well as other vehicle and traffic violations and other charges. He was released on an appearance ticket and turned over to New York State Police. According to the arrest report, Conner will face additional charges by NYSP.

