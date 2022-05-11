ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour Falls, NY

Montour Falls man arrested for stolen vehicles, high-speed chase with 3 agencies

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D17bI_0faeWOqW00

MAY 12 UPDATE (WETM) – The man accused of leading multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase through Schuyler County and stealing two vehicles Wednesday morning is now facing several additional charges from State Police.

New York State Police out of Horseheads said they responded to Erie Materials in Horseheads around 9:00 a.m. on May 9 for a report of a stolen Dodge Grand Caravan. Troopers later found the vehicle at Relax Inn in Montour Falls and charged John Conner, 35, with Petit Larceny and 3rd-degree Grand Larceny.

Police looking for man who purchased mower with fraudulent card

Following the 100 MPH chase that led New York State Police, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, and Watkins Glen Police on Route 14 into the Village of Watkins Glen, Conner faces another four charges by NYSP. He was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny, 3rd-degree Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, 2nd-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and Reckless Driving.

Conner was given an appearance ticket by State Police out of Montour Falls to appear in court at a later date.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Montour Falls man has been arrested in connection to two stolen vehicles and a high-speed chase with three different police agencies through Schuyler County.

John Conner, 35, was arrested on May 11 after New York State Police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in the Village of Montour Falls around 10:22 a.m. on May 11. While on scene, Troopers saw the vehicle driving north on State Route 14.

Law Talk: Speed cameras in New York State

A brief chase followed at over 100 MPH before State Police ended the pursuit. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office then picked up the chase but also had to stop “due to the dangers of the public”, according to the police report.

Conner then allegedly drove into the Village of Watkins Glen at over 60 MPH while the Watkins Glen Police Department waited at the village line. Another brief chase ensued, but police said officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Another driver later showed police where the stolen vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot between 6th and 7th Streets in the Village. Police located Conner and determined him to be the one who was driving.

Cops, Courts, and Crime

Police later discovered that another vehicle had been stolen from the lot where Conner had allegedly left the first vehicle. Watkins Glen Police said Conner allegedly drove the second vehicle for a distance before abandoning it and fleeing on foot.

Conner was charged by Watkins Glen Police for Reckless Driving, 2nd-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, as well as other vehicle and traffic violations and other charges. He was released on an appearance ticket and turned over to New York State Police. According to the arrest report, Conner will face additional charges by NYSP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 3

Related
News 8 WROC

Troopers charge man with drugs, weapon possession during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Troopers with New York State Police pulled over a vehicle after noticing the driver the passenger were not wearing their seat belts Friday evening in Rochester on Hollenbeck Street. Troopers spoke to the driver and passenger, Brandon Statham, of Rochester. NYSP said neither occupants had a driver’s license and were asked […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man dies after serious motorcycle crash

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s said that Brandon Burnham, 24, died from injuries in the May 12 crash. Deputies responded to the crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on State […]
BARTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly woman sentenced for DUI with two children in the car

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility after her 2021 DUI arrest in which two children were in the car. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Cierra Harris, 34, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 72 hours […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
96.9 WOUR

Woman Crashes Into DOT Vehicle In Work Zone In Marcy

A Rome woman has been cited after crashing into a state DOT construction vehicle. It happened on Thursday morning on Route 49 in Marcy near the Cavanaugh Road exit during “Operation Hard Hat.”. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Suzanne Brayman of Rome was issued citations for failure...
MARCY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuyler County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Montour Falls, NY
Horseheads, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Watkins Glen, NY
Montour Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
informnny.com

Woman arrested after stabbing at Stewart’s Shops

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police made a quick arrest a Stewart’s Shops convenience store in New York on Thursday night. According to NYSP, on May 12 around 8 p.m., an investigator walked into a Stewarts on State Route 12 in the village of Sherburne when he saw a physical fight between a man and a woman.
SHERBURNE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Naples tree trimmer killed in fall from tree in Penn Yan

A Naples man is dead after an industrial accident Friday morning in Penn Yan. The Yates County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Ryan Rector was trimming a tree for his company, Hillside Logging and Tree Service at about 7 a.m. Friday when he fell about 50 to 60 feet from the tree. He was reported to be not responsive with pulse and breathing unknown when first responders arrived. Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, Branchport Fire Department, Yates County OEM, and a Yates County Coroner also responded to the scene. Rector was pronounced deceased at the scene and the incident is under investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office and Yates County Coroner’s Office at this time.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly man sentenced for 2021 kidnapping arrest

(WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration for two years after he was arrested in connection to a 2021 kidnapping incident, according to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office. Taren Klumpe was sentenced to 1 year in the Chemung County Jail for Unlawful Imprisonment and 1 year in jail for Petit Larceny. […]
WAVERLY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Vehicles#Erie Materials#Petit Larceny#Nysp
WETM 18 News

Trooper injured in Jefferson County car crash

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A State Trooper was sent to Syracuse on Thursday morning following a two-vehicle car crash in Jefferson County. According to New York State Police, at 6:25 a.m. on May 12, State Trooper Alicia Gorka was driving a 2022 Ford Fusion on Route 342 when her vehicle was hit by a 2019 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police make four arrests after search of apartment in Jamestown

A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
FL Radio Group

Montour Falls Man Leads Three Different Police Agencies on Three Pursuits

A Montour Falls man led police from three different agencies on three separate high-speed pursuits Wednesday morning before finally being taken into custody. As State Police were investigating a stolen vehicle complaint in the village of Montour Falls, the suspect and the car were seen driving by. Attempts to pull the driver failed, and a brief pursuit through the village ensued. With speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour, the pursuit was terminated and the stolen car continued north on State Route 14 towards Watkins Glen.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Watkins Glen man faces charges following a road rage incident in Schuyler County. The county sheriff's office charged Brian McGrane with first degree reckless endangerment. Authorities say on April 30th, McGrane shot a .22 caliber rifle at someone, hitting the vehicle they were in.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for weapons possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced on a weapons charge in connection to an incident in Elmira last fall. Michael Brizzee Jr. was sentenced in the Chemung County Court on May 13, 2022 for a 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon charge. He was sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in prison. […]
ELMIRA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Driver on Thruway — in Madison County — charged with DWI

SULLIVAN — A Wayne County man was charged with drunken driving on the Thruway in Madison County Sunday night — with two DWI convictions already on his record, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Richie A. Stokes Jr., 34, of Clyde, was pulled over for...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads man sentenced for rape, burglary

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads man has been sentenced in connection to a burglary and rape investigation from last summer. Joshua Townsend, 26, was sentenced in the Chemung County Court on May 13, 2022 for 1st-degree Rape and 1st-degree Burglary. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years of post-release supervision. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Assemblyman’s car stolen from state parking garage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every day it’s the same routine, hundreds of state employees drive into the underground Empire State Plaza parking garage and leave their vehicles while they work. On Monday, Assemblyman Andy Goodell discovered his car wasn’t where he parked it. “It’s secure parking and all of us park in the same spots […]
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Deputies: Naples Man Killed in Penn Yan Workplace Accident

A Naples man is dead, after a workplace accident this morning in Yates County. Deputies say 27-year-old Ryan Rector was trimming a tree in Penn Yan while working for a tree service, when he fell at least 50 feet to the ground. Rector was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy