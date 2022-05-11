ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android tablets might finally get that iPad-beating update

By Tom Bedford
 3 days ago
If there's one common gripe we have with Android tablets, it's the software - we commonly complain about how stock Android just doesn't work well for big screens, not like iPadOS does for iPads. But that could be about to change. At Google IO 2022, an annual conference for......

Digital Trends

Forget the iPad: This Samsung tablet is down to $180 at Best Buy

One of the best value tablet deals right now is being able to snap up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet for just $180 at Best Buy, saving you $50 off the usual price. Offering a 10.5-inch screen and a bunch of useful features, it’s a great way of benefiting from a tablet without having to spend a fortune. Easily one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals available, here’s why it’s worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Google Maps is getting a massive update

Google yesterday announced several new products at Google I/O 2022, including the Google Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel Buds Pro, and new renders of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company also announced its first-ever smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, and teased its upcoming Pixel tablet, which will arrive sometime next year.
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

Apple is officially retiring the iPod

Apple is finally sending the iPod out to pasture after 20+ years of making it easier to listen to explicit versions of Lil Wayne songs without our parents knowing. The tech giant said yesterday that it will discontinue its iconic iPod Touch, the final remaining product of its music-player-only lineup, marking the official end of the era that revolutionized digital music.
ELECTRONICS
#Android#Software#Youtube Music#Smart Phone#Google Io 2022
Even Microsoft thinks you should uninstall the latest Windows 11 update

Microsoft has recommended that Windows 11 users uninstall update KB5012643 from their systems due to an ongoing issue with launching system applications. If this seems familiar it's because it was initially reported over a week ago, but the situation appears to have escalated further after the bug appeared within the recent production channel of the May 2022 update.
SOFTWARE
Android Central

Google Keep looks set to finally gain a feature we've been asking for

An upcoming update for Google Keep could bring text formatting. The update could enable text formatting toggles to bold, italicize, and underline text in notes. The new formatting features don't appear to be live just yet, but it may not be long before they show up. While Google can’t seem...
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Samsung says Google Assistant will arrive on Galaxy Watch 4 this summer

After almost a year of waiting, we finally know when Google Assistant will arrive on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. Kind of. In a blog, Samsung executive vice president Patrick Chomet announced the long-awaited feature will arrive this summer. As for when this summer, it’s anybody’s guess.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Phone Hub will soon let you stream your messaging apps to your Chromebook

Google I/O 2022 is rife with feature announcements promising tighter integration between Android phones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Wear OS watches, to name a few. While it’ll take some time to achieve connectivity as seamless as Apple’s ecosystem, the small improvements do add up. Aside from Matter for the Google Home ecosystem and screencasting for Chromebooks and cars, Google’s supercharging the Phone Hub on Chromebooks for a better messaging experience.
COMPUTERS
New Xbox Series X update targets noisy eaters

Xbox Series X|S owners will no longer be forced to listen to their friends noisily chew down their microphones, as Microsoft rolls out a new update that'll shush environmental sounds in voice chats. Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip Ahead ring can now take advantage of a new party chat...
VIDEO GAMES
These updates for Google Docs and Meet aim to make your work life a breeze

Google has revealed new AI-enabled features for its office software suite that should help streamline professional workflows. Speaking at Google I/O 2022, CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted a feature introduced to Google Docs back in February that lets users generate summaries of long documents. The idea is to help people grasp the most important facts without having to read something in its entirety.
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

Pixel Watch – The one true Apple Watch competitor has finally arrived

The one true Android Wear device was finally unveiled by Google at their I/O 2022 keynote, with more details coming during the Pixel Watch launch this fall. When you think of how far Apple’s progressed with their Watch, it’s worth considering how the Apple Watch has only gotten this far because Apple controls every part of its experience. The Watch is a part of Apple’s expansive product ecosystem, feeding off the innovations of the iPhone and other devices. Apple designs the Watch’s hardware, and even its software, controlling and calibrating the Watch’s UX on every level. That’s honestly why the Apple Watch is MILES ahead of anything Samsung, Garmin, Fossil, or other companies have produced. Google’s Pixel Watch may shuffle things up.
ELECTRONICS
Google lays out its plans to take on next-gen phishing scams

Despite the fact that security technologies continue to improve, phishing persistently remains a threat which is why Google has announced several ways it plans to combat phishing at Google I/O 2022. To protect its users against phishing attacks, the search giant is scaling phishing protections to Google Docs, Sheets and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
