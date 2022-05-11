Flora and Fauna Assume Eccentric Guises in Bill Mayer’s Wryly Playful Portraits
Royal frogs, masquerading lemurs, and florals with human faces are just some of the eccentric characters in acclaimed illustrator Bill Mayer’s (previously) gouache paintings. The traditional aesthetic of European still-life, aristocratic portraiture, and romantic landscape paintings set the scene for uncanny, chimerical subjects who engage in dreamlike encounters or gaze haughtily...www.thisiscolossal.com
