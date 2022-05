ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Bills' season will start in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 8 against the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams. The team made the announcement in a tweet Thursday. It's one of five primetime games Buffalo will have on its full schedule, after having four last season. As is expected, eight of those games will be against division opponents. Three of their seventeen matchups will come against NFC North squads with LA being the only other non-conference game. Games highlighted will be on News 10 NBC.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO