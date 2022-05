MakerBot and Ultimaker, two of the biggest names in the 3D printing industry, are merging into one big corporation. The companies are joining forces because, according to a release on the merger, they want to speed global adoption of 3D printing. To aid in this process, the new corporation is getting a $62.4 million investment and plans to put that money into growing the hardware and software side of things.

