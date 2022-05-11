ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California gas prices are rising again. Where are those rebates?

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disagreements between Newsom and state lawmakers could mean the gas rebates that were promised won't arrive until late this...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 22

Charla Strobehn
3d ago

that doesn't surprise me at all because Newsom is a lier and when I first read where he promised the gas stimulus package I didn't hold my breath Newsom is a politician who does not know how to tell the truth.. Newsom is the worst governor of California

Reply
11
Mums the Word
3d ago

I believe it was this source that reported on this a few days ago..,.It said, “Newsom says rebates will be late !”Yeah, no one is sitting around waiting, we got to work🙄🖕🏻😡

Reply
10
Dunk Damager
3d ago

Rebates won’t be around until October, that way it’s fresh in the voters’ minds. Politicians…they’re always running games and angles

Reply
8
