In a weight loss rut? One easy procedure can help…

Susannah's husband asked if he could have a fish. She didn't realize he meant plural. 8 big fish tanks later, she knows too much about fish. Goldfish are a common household pet. Although less popular than dogs or cats, fish come in a close third because they are relatively easy to care for and don't require a lot of attention, space, exercise or training. Because they don't leave their aquarium, they don't create a mass of housework, and they are also allergy-friendly for people who can't have a hairy pet.
Comments / 0