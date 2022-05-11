ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

In a weight loss rut? One easy procedure can help…

ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re hoping to shed those final few pounds ahead of summer,...

studio5.ksl.com

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rut#Belle Medical
purewow.com

The One Thing You Should Never Say to Your Kid at Bedtime

Anyone else feel like every age and stage brings a new set of hurdles in the sleep department? Even for parents who sleep trained early, toddler- and childhood can bring a whole new host of bedtime issues, from nightmares to power struggles to tiny people climbing into bed with you at 3 a.m. But according to the experts, there’s one phrase you definitely don’t want to say if you want to keep the evening moving: “Go to bed!”
KIDS
WFMY NEWS2

Making things right with mom

The word mom evokes so many emotions. Moms do so much for us throughout our lives, from taking care of us from birth to still looking out for us when we’re adults. From time to time, we disagree with our moms. Other times, we find that we aren’t as close with our moms as we’d like. If you’d like to get closer to your mom, here are a few suggestions.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

Help, My Dog Hates Having the Harness Put On!

Adrienne is a certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant who partners with some of the best veterinarians worldwide. "Help, my dog hates having the harness put on! The moment I grab the harness, he'll walk the other way or start shrinking his body as if he's hoping to disappear. What's up with him? And how can I help him?"
PETS
pethelpful.com

Why Do Goldfish Change Color or Turn White?

Susannah's husband asked if he could have a fish. She didn't realize he meant plural. 8 big fish tanks later, she knows too much about fish. Goldfish are a common household pet. Although less popular than dogs or cats, fish come in a close third because they are relatively easy to care for and don't require a lot of attention, space, exercise or training. Because they don't leave their aquarium, they don't create a mass of housework, and they are also allergy-friendly for people who can't have a hairy pet.
ANIMALS
FitnessVolt.com

71-Yo Powerlifter Shelly Stettner Crushes 235-lb Raw Squat Triple: ‘You’re Never Too Old…’

Most of us missed out on attempting something solely on the fact that we considered it was too late to do so. However, Shelly Stettner is the living proof of what happens when you decide to go against that inner voice. At 71-years-old, Shelly is one of the greatest female powerlifters in the world. She is always giving it her all, which resulted in some incredible success over the last few years. Most recently, Shelly shared a huge 235-pound (106.5-kilogram) squat triple on her Instagram account.
ORLANDO, FL

