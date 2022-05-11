Here is an Easy Way to Donate to the Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY — It may seem odd for Salt Lake City transportation experts to gravitate to 200 South as they look to redesign major corridors. It doesn't have the same name recognition as Main Street, State Street or South Temple but it is the heaviest-trafficked city road in terms of public transportation. And given the rising number of housing projects along it, including what will soon be the tallest building in Utah, 200 South is quickly turning as residential as it is urban.

