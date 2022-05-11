Here is an Easy Way to Donate to the Utah Food Bank

ROOSEVELT — A Roosevelt couple was charged Monday with illegally transporting guns and drugs in a stolen trailer from Las Vegas to Utah. Jason Bret Ford, 41, is charged in 8th District Court with seven counts of transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, drug distribution and theft, second-degree felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Jamie Ilene Ford, 39, is charged with seven counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug distribution and theft, second-degree felonies; DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
Comments / 0