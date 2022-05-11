ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Celebrating Juneteeth

By Dr. Nafeesah Allen
 2 days ago
Join the festivities for our newest federal holiday at these towns around the Bay. Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021, but its history as a day of celebration is much longer than that. Although President Lincoln freed enslaved people on January 1, 1863 by signing the Emancipation Proclamation, African Americans...

