Christian County, KY

Second suspect arrested in connection with 2006 murder

By Hannah Hageman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2006 murder that occurred on Greenville Road in Christian County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshal Service informed deputies of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#84 Year Old#Christian Circuit Court
