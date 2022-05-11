On the Desk / On the Bow

Join the festivities for our newest federal holiday at these towns around the Bay. Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021, but its history as a day of celebration is much longer than that. Although President Lincoln freed enslaved people on January 1, 1863 by signing the Emancipation Proclamation, African Americans in Galveston, Texas didn’t learn of their freedom until two years later, on June 19, 1865, when arriving Union troops announced the end of the Civil War. That day became known as Juneteenth, and it became Black Texas tradition to celebrate every year since. While the history was widely known throughout the south, few communities throughout the rest of the country commemorated it until last year, when President Biden declared the day a federal holiday. As a day of remembrance, Juneteenth galvanizes people of all ages and backgrounds to recognize our nation’s shared past and enjoy Black culture in the present, with many activities and events scheduled across the country. Here’s how you can join in the festivities around the Chesapeake Bay region, from cities and towns to our state capitals.

