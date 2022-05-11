ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

On the Desk / On the Bow

By Rafael Alvarez
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The other night, reading in my bunk by the glare of a drop light, I came across something curious in American Sea Writing: A Literary Anthology, published in 2000 by the Library of America. The information, new to me, addressed two ardent, entwined passions: the written word and the bounding main....

chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Neo Pizza; The Other One Brewing; Ekiben’s Little Jumbo Series

Neo Pizza + Taphouse: The Annapolis-founded Neo Pizza + Taphouse—known for its artisan pizzas, shareables, craft beer, and cocktails—has opened another shop in Baltimore area, making that four Maryland locations total. Joining outposts in Annapolis, Columbia, and inside Mount Vernon Marketplace, Neo Pizza + Taphouse opened its doors in Owings Mills today near the Stevenson University campus on Owings Mills Boulevard. The new restaurant features a self-serve beer wall, where guests can use an electronic card, which only charges them for what they drink, to track their poured ounces. “I’m excited to grow in our home state and can’t wait to introduce Neo Pizza to the Owings Mills community,” said owner Leho Poldmae in a press release. “We’re in the perfect location next to Stevenson University, and we’ve hired a great team to open this location.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
coolprogeny.com

2022 Baltimore Area Farmers Markets

It’s May… and you know what that means… farmers markets are sprouting all over town! Here are some of our favorite Baltimore area weekly markets all in one convenient place so you can see which markets happen when. Keep it handy so you know where to nab local fresh fruits, veggies, and baked goods.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Baltimore, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Celebrating Juneteeth

Join the festivities for our newest federal holiday at these towns around the Bay. Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021, but its history as a day of celebration is much longer than that. Although President Lincoln freed enslaved people on January 1, 1863 by signing the Emancipation Proclamation, African Americans in Galveston, Texas didn’t learn of their freedom until two years later, on June 19, 1865, when arriving Union troops announced the end of the Civil War. That day became known as Juneteenth, and it became Black Texas tradition to celebrate every year since. While the history was widely known throughout the south, few communities throughout the rest of the country commemorated it until last year, when President Biden declared the day a federal holiday. As a day of remembrance, Juneteenth galvanizes people of all ages and backgrounds to recognize our nation’s shared past and enjoy Black culture in the present, with many activities and events scheduled across the country. Here’s how you can join in the festivities around the Chesapeake Bay region, from cities and towns to our state capitals.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
spoonuniversity.com

Opening Day at Black Market Bakers in Edgewater, MD

Black Market Bakers has been a been a staple in Annapolis, MD since it opened up in Summer of 2020. This food truck located ran by Sarah Carr, Tom O’Leary and his son Steve O’Leary, has Annapolitans lining up each weekend, rain or shine, for delicious breakfast sandwiches, pastries, bread, and coffee. Their menu is extensive, and they switch up what (many) specials they offer each weekend. In addition, they always have vegan options for those looking to eat plant-based.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A wintry Wednesday in January certainly was the perfect day for a Baltimore man to try his luck playing Racetrax. The 77-year-old visited a nearby retailer and made a random horse selection that led to a $39,100 prize. The lucky winner was visiting Taj Restaurant located at 9610 Pulaski Highway in Middle River when he decided to play … Continue reading "Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket" The post Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
wnav.com

Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration is On June 18

The second annual City of Annapolis Juneteenth celebration is set for Saturday, June 18th, 2022. City Hall announced that the weekend celebrations kick off on Friday night, June 17th with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 17, and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 18. June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

Lawrence Jackson's "Shelter: A Black Tale of Homeland,Baltimore"

For decades, political discourse in Baltimore has included condemnation of the fact that there are “two Baltimores,” one in which opportunity abounds and the other in which systemic racism and inequity create insurmountable barriers. Tom's guest today has lived in both Baltimores, and he has written a fascinating...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Flooding Focused Up & Down the Bay

Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1524422346802704389?s=20&t=gyKlzK-zlm1JaeQtaVCcMg. We have another day where coastal/tidal flooding will be an issue for the Anne Arundel and Baltimore county shoreline. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for areas in green until 7 AM Thursday as the tides are running between 1.5-2ft above normal. According to the National Weather Service, flooding is occurring in the City Dock lot in Annapolis and at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Keep an eye out for flooding in low-lying areas near the Bay. Remember... never underestimate the power of water.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Library Of America#Gotham#Ss
weaa.org

Baltimore mourns loss of Traffic Jam Jimmy

(WEAA)—Baltimore television personality Traffic Jam Jimmy has passed away. FOX 45 News announced James Uhrin passed away Saturday morning at the age of 65. He died from a heart attack. Uhrin started working at the local news station in 1976 as Mondy the Sea Monster on the “Captain Chesapeake”...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Touring The Otterbein Cookies Factory, And Somehow Not Eating One

Hi Everyone! A very nice but non-descript building in a Windsor Mill industrial park is home to a bakery company that turned out its first cookie in 1881. According to the company website, that was the year Adam Otterbein immigrated to Locust Point and started a business that, now, is run by the fifth generation of the family. When “K2” and I arrived Ben Otterbein introduced us to his employees, he knows them all by name. On air, he was very quick to point out that in a family business, the employees are family and are treated as such. These folks make...
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Sturgeon Science Milestone: 2,000th Fish Tagged

Dr. Matt Balazik, who researches Atlantic sturgeon at the Rice Rivers Center of Virginia Commonwealth University, caught, tagged, and released his 2,000th sturgeon last week. That milestone fish, tagged near Westover Plantation a few miles downstream from the Rice Rivers Center, was a 24-inch juvenile that represents years of research. Genetic testing indicated it was born as part of the James River’s fall sturgeon cohort in 2018. Each of those 2,000 fish carries a unique Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tag that registers on a receiver if it’s caught.
WILDLIFE
CBS Baltimore

A New Deadly Bird Flu Variant Has Arrived In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are concerns across the country tonight about a very contagious and deadly variant of Bird Flu called H5N1. That concern is clear at Fisherman’s Park, which overlooks the Conowingo Dam and is a popular bird-watching spot. “We just like to see them,” Debra Reyes of Harford County said. “It’s exciting when they fly right over your head. You know, that’s pretty cool.” But the normal sights of the park have been obstructed by caution tape and warning signs. “That was the first thing we noticed,” Reyes said. “When I saw all the red tape and I was looking at all...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality of hospitals in the US has released new findings. Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff. Maryland has seven hospitals that were graded an...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
998
Followers
788
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy