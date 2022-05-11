Firefighters battle fire at Ottawa County gun club

We are learning new details today about a tragedy in the water in Ellsworth that claimed the life of a 12 year-old boy on Thursday. 9&10 News was on the scene Thursday night in Ellsworth, where crews pulled the boy from the water at River Park near the Wooden Shoe Campground. First responders worked on the boy as he was rushed to the hospital. But 9&10 News learned Friday morning that the boy was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the hospital.

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO