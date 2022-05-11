Firefighters battle fire at Ottawa County gun club
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Multiple fire departments are responding Wednesday, May 11, to a fire at Blendon Pines Gun Club. Firefighters battled the fire, on 88th Avenue...www.mlive.com
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Multiple fire departments are responding Wednesday, May 11, to a fire at Blendon Pines Gun Club. Firefighters battled the fire, on 88th Avenue...www.mlive.com
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0