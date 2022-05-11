ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Firefighters battle fire at Ottawa County gun club

By John Agar
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Multiple fire departments are responding Wednesday, May 11, to a fire at Blendon Pines Gun Club. Firefighters battled the fire, on 88th Avenue...

Fight between teens leads to false shooting scare at Portage mall

PORTAGE, MI -- A fight between teenagers led to a Portage mall being temporarily evacuated Saturday afternoon, police said. At about 1:34 p.m. May 14, Portage Police Department officers were dispatched to The Crossroads mall for a report of shots fired in the building. A short investigation led police to...
PORTAGE, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist Loses Life in Crash on Holland’s North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 13, 2022) – A 28-year-old Holland man lost his life after his motorcycle collided with an SUV collided on Holland’s North Side on Thursday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputes and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Three injured in head on collision in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Three people were injured after a head on collision in Grand Haven Township Friday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive and 144th Avenue. Investigation showed a Lincoln, driven by a 26-year-old Grand Haven man,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WNEM

Semi driver injured, 12K gallons of milk spilled in Tuscola Co. crash

INDIANFIELDS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A tanker driver was injured, and thousands of gallons of milk was spilled on a road after a crash in Tuscola County. Deputies were sent to the rollover crash in the area of M-81 and Graf Road in Indianfields Township at 7:33 a.m. on Friday, May 13. A tanker hauling 12,000 gallons of milk was heading west on M-81.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

New Details Emerge After Apparent Drowning of 12 year-old Boy in Antrim County

We are learning new details today about a tragedy in the water in Ellsworth that claimed the life of a 12 year-old boy on Thursday. 9&10 News was on the scene Thursday night in Ellsworth, where crews pulled the boy from the water at River Park near the Wooden Shoe Campground. First responders worked on the boy as he was rushed to the hospital. But 9&10 News learned Friday morning that the boy was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the hospital.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Boy, 14, fatally shot outside of Niles apartment complex

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A Niles teen was shot and killed late Thursday, May 12, during a confrontation outside of an apartment complex, police said. The 14-year-old victim’s name has not been released. Niles police responded just after 11 p.m. to several 911 calls reporting gunfire near Arbor...
NILES, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Brighton Township

A 56-year-old Fenton man on a 2011 Harley Davison motorcycle was killed on Kensington Road at I-96 on Friday by a vehicle attempting a U-turn. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old Milford man driving a 2016 Ford Fusion with a 21-year-old Highland man as a passenger was southbound on Kensington Road at about 5:14 p.m. Friday, May 13. Kensington Road was closed north of I-96, so the driver pulled off the road to check for directions; the driver then attempted to make a U-turn when his vehicle struck the motorcycle.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist killed trying to avoid fallen tree in roadway near Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday night when his motorcycle was hit by a car while he was trying to avoid a fallen tree, police said. At about 10:47 p.m. May 11, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a crash between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Fox Road near E. Michigan Avenue in Leoni Township, east of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

MLive

