ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas man accused of drugging, raping child he met on Snapchat

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPXme_0faeTvZM00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man drugged a child he met on Snapchat and raped her at least twice, police wrote in court documents.

George Duran, 25, faces charges of sexual assault against a child under 14 and luring a child to engage in sex, court records said.

Police said they began investigating Duran in June 2021. The child, whose age was not released, told police she had met a man named “Jay” on Snapchat and agreed to meet him at a park. She said “Jay,” later identified as Duran, offered her a pill to relax her, which she ingested.

“[The child] began to feel sleepy, so Jay told her to go into the back seat of the vehicle,” police wrote in Duran’s arrest report. “[The child] vaguely remembered Jay telling her to ‘turn around’ at some point in the backseat of the car. [The child] then regained consciousness around four o’clock in the morning and walked home. She awoke later in her bedroom with no memory of how she got there.”

The child then agreed to meet with Duran a second time “to ‘catch him in the act,’” police said. Police said she was “forcibly grabbed” in the assault and was able to get Duran’s license plate.

Police later reviewed Duran’s Snapchat account, finding “hundreds of message threads” from users who identified as young girls between 13 and 18 years old, police said.

When speaking with police, Duran said the sex was consensual.

Judge Diana Sullivan set Duran’s bail at $250,000. He was due back in court on May 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

3 kids West Hills mom admitted to killing ID’d

Three children who were allegedly killed by their mother in West Hills over the weekend were identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County coroner identified them as 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez. Police had originally said two of the boys were 8 years old. The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Duran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Police: Driver caught going 124 mph before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Police made an arrest after spotting a speeding driver on Thursday. A police officer initially witnessed the driver passing several slower-moving vehicles and hitting 111 mph in a 65 mph zone. According to a Boulder City Police Department Facebook post, the officer paced the vehicle at 124 mph before […]
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

Stolen Girl Scouts statue recovered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada confirm the stolen bronze statue from its headquarters in downtown Las Vegas has been found and recovered. The Girl Scouts thanked the Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Squad writing , “Thank you LVMPD Downtown Area Command, your team is tireless and absolutely amazing! Show the detectives your […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
8 News Now

8 News Now

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy