Traction and launch control systems have gotten incredibly good. McLaren's is so good that you can basically tell your Artura how much you want to drift, nail the throttle, and feel like a hero. With 670 hp on tap, the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will need some similarly advanced traction and launch control to ensure no one ends up becoming uncomfortably close with their local flora and fauna.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO