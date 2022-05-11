ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATF offering $10K reward in Rockingham gun store burglary

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — A federal agency is offering a reward for information about the recent burglary at the Ammo Shack.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives announced Wednesday that the agency, in cooperation with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

According to the ATF, the Ammo Shack was broken into by “several individuals” around 2:45 a.m. May 4 and multiple firearms were stolen.

The Rockingham Police Department announced on Monday the arrests of two men they believe were associated with the break-in.

Police charged 18-year-old Kwalei Harley and 20-year-old James Paul Fairley, both of Rockingham, each with 16 counts of larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, in addition to other related charges.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The ATF requests that anyone with information about the crime contact the agency by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477) or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Tipsters can also use the Reportit app or the P3Tips app, recently employed by the RPD and other local law enforcement agencies.

The ATF says all calls and tips will remain confidential.

Rockingham, NC
