Dr. Marianna Pernia is a primary care doctor who lives and practices in Syracuse. The effort to roll back 49 years of reproductive protections for women is shocking. The lack of access to comprehensive reproductive health will burden our most financially vulnerable, and will heighten the already dismal maternal outcomes for Black women, for a variety of reasons stemming from the criminalization of poverty, to bias in our healthcare industry, to the difficulty in access to quality prenatal care. We can’t let that happen. We must continue to fight back against the erosion of our public health, and commit to making even greater strides to meet the healthcare needs of every New Yorker.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO