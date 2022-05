She-Hulk's release date might have been accidentally revealed by Disney. Streamr noticed a new listing on the UK site for the company that says the Disney+ series will begin streaming August 17. Now, before this, the dates for the later Marvel TV shows were unknown, but this timing makes a lot of sense. Ms. Marvel is inching closer and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was always going to be near the tail end of the year. Slotting She-Hulk in for a late summer premiere keeps everything lined up for no patches of the year without content for Disney+ or a movie theater. After Ms. Marvel comes Thor: Love and Thunder, which leads to Tatiana Maslany's series. After that, Black Pather: Wakanda Forever, then the Holiday Special to close things out. It all flows evenly and the strategy for the year has come into even clearer view.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO