AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – School leaders called it a “generationally impactful gift,” but a year later, the status of a $10 million donation to Aurora Public Schools appears up in the air. That money was all earmarked for a new, state-of-the-art athletic complex at Aurora Central High School, a project that’s now stalled. “Having a facility like this at our school is such an amazing opportunity,” one student said at the time of the announcement. “Seeing people believe in us is important,” another student said. The athletic complex upgrade was announced in an April 2021 press conference with school officials, student athletes, and...

AURORA, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO