ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fire & Flower Launches New Spark Member Prices On Top 50 Best-Selling Cannabis Products

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF launched Spark Member Prices, a benefit of the Spark Perks program. Members can now take advantage of purchasing a curated selection of the most popular cannabis products at competitive prices in select provinces across Canada....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mars Wrigley Canada Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Due to Potential Presence of Thin Metal Strand Embedded in Gummies or Loose in the Bag

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Mars Wrigley Canada announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Memory chip maker Micron launches new pricing experiment for stability

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc on Thursday announced it was experimenting with a new pricing model for its chips called forward pricing agreements that would aim to stabilize the steep price fluctuations that plague the industry. “I’m super excited to announce that a top 10 customer has...
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Fintech Company Pepperbird Finance Launches Native Token Pepperbird on May 30th

Pepperbird Finance, a financial technology platform on BSC Network will be launching native token Pepperbird using Pinksale's Launchpad. Whitelist for Pre-sale Open. A steady income is like a stream strategically built to maintain one’s lifestyle. Managing the consistent flow of income, however, is a very difficult task; but no longer. The launch of blockchain platform Pepperbird brings a complete finance management system, a comprehensive nest of financial tools for passive income earners to grow, build and nurture their nest eggs. PepperBird is pleased to announce its pre-sale whitelist for the ecosystem native token, PepperBird (PBIRD).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Same Day Delivery#Cannabis#Cnw Group#Canada#Fflwf Faf#Product Power Rank Score#Spark Perks
Benzinga

CBD Smokes Brand COAST Enters Into Distribution Deal With Midwest Food And Tobacco Group

CBD smokes brand COAST entered into a partnership with Midwest Food and Tobacco Group for a long-term distribution deal. The group is one of the premier tobacco and smokeables distributors in the US which gives COAST the opportunity to expand beyond their strong West Coast footprint. COAST is currently distributed in 1500 stores but expects this partnership to help them hit 5,000+ by end of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

DST Announces Changes to its Board Of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - May 13th, 2022 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE:DST) is announcing the nomination of Mario Jacob as the new Chairman of its board. Mr. Jacob has been an active and independent member of the board since 2016. As such, he has developed a good understanding of the company, its projects and technologies that will allow him to lead the board diligently.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

This Cannabis MSO Stock Is Attractively Valued & Well Positioned To Capitalize On Market Opportunities, Analyst Explains Why

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL reported its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday. Kim Rivers, Trulieve's CEO, said that the Tallahassee, Florida-based company is "off to a great start in 2022." The company delivered yet another record quarter, generating $318.3 million in revenue for the period. "In 2022,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Benzinga

Ford Unloads More Rivian Stock On Friday: What Investors Should Know

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN stock came under significant selling pressure last week amid liquidation by insiders following IPO lockup expiration. Ford Motor Company F sold a second tranche of shares in Rivian on Friday, following up on a disposal earlier in the week. Ford sold 7 million shares of Rivian...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

RBC Capital Cuts Softchoice Price Target By 15%

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber lowered the price target for Softchoice Corp SFTC SFTFC to C$23 from C$27 while maintaining the Sector Perform rating on the shares, given reduced peer valuations. The analyst states that Softchoice reported Q1 below consensus/RBC, as certain onetime headwinds weighed on profitability and growth. Positively,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CTT Pharma Discusses Patent Coverage for Pets

Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 - CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. CTTH recent patent in the United States as well as our Canadian Patents, Patents Pending Europe and many other patents granted and pending throughout the world cover CTT's dissolvable strips for pets, most notably for dogs and cats. CBD, CBG, CBN, Vitamins and even medicine for pets can be utilized with our technology and protected with our patents. On top of that we can freshen the breath of pets, while giving them different applications for our dissolvable strips. The benefits of our strips for Pets our numerous. CTT's pet strips dissolve quickly limiting the chance for expulsion, offers better absorption/bioavailability, have fast onset as quick as an injection, enter the bloodstream bypassing stomach, and easy to administer.
PETS
Benzinga

MPX International Announces Additional Draw Down of Short-Term Bridge Loan Financing, Extension of Maturity Date of Debentures Until Calendar Year End 2023 and Further Amendments to Debenture and Warrant Indentures

TORONTO, ONTARIO - TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 – MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Corporation") (CSE:MPXI) (OTC:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has drawn down on additional loan proceeds pursuant to the terms of the Revised Bridge Loan previously announced on January 7, 2022 and has negotiated revisions with its debenture holders to effectively defer any principal obligations until December 31, 2023.
MARKETS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Slashes Cascades Price Target By 12%

Cascades Inc. CAS CADNF price target has been lowered to C$15 from C$17 by RBC Capital analyst Paul C. Quinn after the Q1 results. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Quinn mentions that the company reported 1Q22 Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, which was well below their...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why These 3 CyberArk Analysts Cut Price Targets Despite Q1 Beat-And-Raise

Although Cyberark Software Ltd CYBR reported disappointing first-quarter revenue of $127.6 million, its earnings were better than Street expectations and management raised the full-year guidance. Mizuho Securities On CyberArk Software: Analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy rating for the company while lowering the price target from $205 to $180. “CYBR...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analysts Share Their Views On Affirm Post Q3 Beat

Analysts offered a mixed opinion on Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM post Q3 results. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $36. FQ3 GMV beat the high-end of guidance by 6%; ex-Peloton growth was 97%. Affirm extended the Shopify Inc SHOP exclusive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 13, 2022

Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 51.28% at $0.06. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 22.60% at $0.11. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 17.36% at $2.84. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 16.47% at $0.13. cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 16.32% at $0.73. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Elon Musk Shrugs Off China Shocker, Tesla India Plans On Backburner, Lordstown Gets Lifeline, Canoo Sinks On Going Concern Warning And More

The EV space was broadly lower in the week ending May 13, although closing off their lows. The industry took cues from the broader market, which went through a steep sell-off early in the week before recovering on Friday. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA had another down week, while stock-specific catalysts triggered some wild swings in a few other stocks.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy