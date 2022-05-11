Fire & Flower Launches New Spark Member Prices On Top 50 Best-Selling Cannabis Products

Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 - CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. CTTH recent patent in the United States as well as our Canadian Patents, Patents Pending Europe and many other patents granted and pending throughout the world cover CTT's dissolvable strips for pets, most notably for dogs and cats. CBD, CBG, CBN, Vitamins and even medicine for pets can be utilized with our technology and protected with our patents. On top of that we can freshen the breath of pets, while giving them different applications for our dissolvable strips. The benefits of our strips for Pets our numerous. CTT's pet strips dissolve quickly limiting the chance for expulsion, offers better absorption/bioavailability, have fast onset as quick as an injection, enter the bloodstream bypassing stomach, and easy to administer.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO