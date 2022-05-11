ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

SEEN: Dow students touch up Midland Veterans Memorial

By Katy Kildee
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

manisteenews.com

Business Matters: How do you spell fun? S-T-E-V-E-N-S Sports Center

Joell Kipfer is the general manager of Stevens’ Sports Center in Midland. Her husband, Travis, is the service manager and also leads sales. Joell, her brothers, Bill Stevens, Jr, and Mike own the business with their dad, Bill Stevens, Sr, and his wife, Debbie. Bill, Senior, founded the business.
manisteenews.com

Midland's 'Mr. Gil' remembered for high-fives, spreading kindness

MIDLAND — “This isn’t a job! This is my hobby!”. Gilbert Rosin, better known as "Mr. Gil" to students of Adams Elementary School, loved showing up for school each day. Gilbert was the Midland Public Schools crossing guard at the Woodview Pass and Avalon Street intersection. His wife, Charlene, describes him as a kind, gentle man who dedicated his days to making school a little more fun for Adams students.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Annual Police Memorial returns to Ferris State University in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University’s Department of Public Safety hosted the 19th annual Police Memorial on Tuesday, May 10, on the Dewaine V. and Jana B. Robinson Quad on the FSU campus in Big Rapids. The collaborative effort follows the proclamation by President John Kennedy in 1962...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Dunn wants you to know you matter and are not alone

Kimberly Dunn, 43, lives in Midland with her two sons, Brady, 13, and Henry, 6. She’s a graduate of H.H. Dow High School and Michigan State University where she earned a bachelor’s in communications. She also has a certificate in Applied Positive Psychology from the Well-Being Lab in Pennsylvania.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Barley helps with washing machine

EDITOR’S NOTE – The Barley MacTavish Fund accepts letters from Midland county residents about themselves or other people, explaining why they need help and what they have tried to do about their problems. Write to Barley, care of the Midland Area Community Foundation, 76 Ashman Circle, Midland, MI 48640 or call 989-839-9661. Be sure to include a daytime telephone number. Names of applicants are never published.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Ferris alumna Dana King to receive honorary doctorate

BIG RAPIDS – Dana King, an alumna of Ferris State University who gained fame as a communicator in national media and fine art, will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters on Saturday, May 7 during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business. A resident of Oakland, California,...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Midland Fire enhances radiation detection

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland firefighters have advanced their arsenal of equipment with a new portable device that allows them to better detect radiation. Midland Fire Department Lt. Tyler Alden said a grant was responsible for helping the department purchase the Berkeley Nucleonics...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

What's Happening — May 14, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A Spring Bird Migration Bandathon is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. See...
SCIENCE
manisteenews.com

Photos: Manistee chemistry students wow youngsters with science demo

MANISTEE — Anyone who thinks science is boring has likely not witnessed the annual demonstration by Ryan O'Donnell's Advanced Placement chemistry students. Kennedy Elementary's gymnasium was home to rainbow sticks, dry ice bubbles, color-changing liquids and plenty of smiles Friday as Manistee High School students entertained the third graders using knowledge obtained through their science studies.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Ferris industrial chemistry grad reflects on academic journey

BIG RAPIDS – It was more than child’s play for Caitlin Ewald when development time at her mother’s in-home daycare operation turned to the stuff of science. That initial exposure to the building blocks of life was formative to her classroom and laboratory excellence in Ferris State University’s Chemistry department.
manisteenews.com

Port Hope chimney undergoing restoration work

Work is ongoing to restore the historic Port Hope Chimney, with workers replacing some of the deteriorated bricks in the structure and making it more secure. The Huron County Road Commission, which operates Stafford County Park, hired National Restoration Inc. to handle the work. It is a Milford-based company that has done restoration work on the Fort Gratiot lighthouse, the Henry and Edsel Ford estates, and the First Presbyterian Church in Bay City.
PORT HOPE, MI
manisteenews.com

Artworks receives grant for summer camp scholarships

BIG RAPIDS — Artworks Big Rapids Area Arts and Humanities has been awarded a $500 grant from Walmart to provide scholarships for their 2022 Summer Camp program. Artworks’ annual summer camp provides children, between the ages of 7 and 13, with unique art experiences in sculpture, pottery, mixed media and the art of creativity. The summer camp program runs from June to August.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Michigan legend in pickle industry Robert Vlasic dies at 96

A Michigan legend in the pickle industry Robert J. Vlasic died peacefully of natural causes at his home Sunday. He was 96. Robert expanded his family's east side Detroit food business into a national brand after becoming general manager of the Vlasic operation after World War II. Robert opened Vlasic's...
DETROIT, MI
manisteenews.com

Ferris names Phil Hagerman as honorary doctorate recipient

BIG RAPIDS – A 1975 alumnus of Ferris State University’s College of Pharmacy has words of encouragement and experience planned for the program’s latest graduates before receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Business and Industry. Phil Hagerman will accept this honor at the 7 p.m. Friday, May 6...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Caseville taps 26-year veteran Hopkins to serve as police chief

The city of Caseville has chosen its new police chief, who should be a familiar face to its residents. Debra Hopkins, a 26-year veteran of the Caseville Police Department, was unanimously approved for the position by the Caseville City Council during Wednesday's monthly meeting. Hopkins' first official day on the job as chief was Thursday.
CASEVILLE, MI
manisteenews.com

US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;84;64;78;62;Couple of t-storms;SW;6;66%;97%;5. Albuquerque, NM;87;58;91;60;Very warm;SE;5;8%;1%;12. Anchorage, AK;55;37;55;39;Mostly sunny;W;5;46%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;75;54;78;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;68%;47%;8. Atlanta, GA;82;63;84;66;A t-storm around;SSW;5;57%;55%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;65;57;67;58;Some sun,...
ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

Michigan 211 offers resources during baby formula shortage

As the baby formula shortage continues around the country, Midland parents can turn to local resources to provide nutrition to their infants. Michigan 211, a free and confidential service which helps connect Michiganders with community agencies, is working to update their database of organizations that might have baby formula available. Marketing and Database Manager Shirley Southworth stated Michigan 211 is contacting every food pantry that doesn’t list baby formula to check if they have started to carry it. She asks that agencies that are providing baby formula may reach out to Michigan 211 to let them know of possible resources.
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Wildfire prompts northern Michigan hunting camp evacuation

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — Crews continued fighting a wildfire Saturday in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp, officials said. The fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about 2,300 acres in...
ONAWAY, MI

