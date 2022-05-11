SEEN: Dow students touch up Midland Veterans Memorial

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;84;64;78;62;Couple of t-storms;SW;6;66%;97%;5. Albuquerque, NM;87;58;91;60;Very warm;SE;5;8%;1%;12. Anchorage, AK;55;37;55;39;Mostly sunny;W;5;46%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;75;54;78;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;68%;47%;8. Atlanta, GA;82;63;84;66;A t-storm around;SSW;5;57%;55%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;65;57;67;58;Some sun,...
Comments / 0