SEEN: Dow students touch up Midland Veterans Memorial

As the baby formula shortage continues around the country, Midland parents can turn to local resources to provide nutrition to their infants. Michigan 211, a free and confidential service which helps connect Michiganders with community agencies, is working to update their database of organizations that might have baby formula available. Marketing and Database Manager Shirley Southworth stated Michigan 211 is contacting every food pantry that doesn’t list baby formula to check if they have started to carry it. She asks that agencies that are providing baby formula may reach out to Michigan 211 to let them know of possible resources.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO