CBD smokes brand COAST entered into a partnership with Midwest Food and Tobacco Group for a long-term distribution deal. The group is one of the premier tobacco and smokeables distributors in the US which gives COAST the opportunity to expand beyond their strong West Coast footprint. COAST is currently distributed in 1500 stores but expects this partnership to help them hit 5,000+ by end of year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO