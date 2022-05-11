ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faubourg Brewing Co. Releases Iron Lacing Juicy Hazy IPA

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Faubourg Brewing Co., the oldest operating brewery in New Orleans, has released its newest seasonal brew called Iron Lacing Juicy Hazy IPA. The second of four seasonal releases of 2022, Faubourg Iron Lacing is a New England style IPA inspired by frothy beer lacing and the legendary...

