Faubourg Brewing Co. Releases Iron Lacing Juicy Hazy IPA

ANAHEIM, California – After pioneering the craft brewed sparkling hop water category in 2014, H2OPS is announcing a brand refresh, moving their existing IPW trademark prominently to the front of the label and expanding into cans. Co-founder Paul Tecker explained that “IPW is our refreshing take on an IPA that is a craft brewed hop Water you can drink Wherever, Whenever and Without alcohol, calories, or gluten. It’s also easier to pronounce than our company name H2OPS, which will remain on the label, but in a smaller way.” The company is also debuting their Double Dry Hopped variety under the IPW brand, which they claim is bolder in flavor and more targeted to the non-alcoholic beer category. Tecker shared that “the IPW name came about organically from beer festival attendees tasting our festival only double dry hopped kegged version. The name stuck, so we decided to trademark it in 2018, but have waited to release this gem until we felt the hop water category was ready.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO