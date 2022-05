UPDATE (5/13 10:30 a.m.): Pensacola Police say the victims in the shooting were teenaged males. Their injuries were not serious, according to PPD. As for now, no suspect information is available. If you have any information, contact Pensacola Police. UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting. Currently, […]

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO