Few stars are on a hotter run than AEW's Wardlow, who after dealing with MJF's mistreatment for so long has finally turned on his former boss. Fans have wanted that turn for some time, and now they will finally get Wardlow vs MJF at the upcoming Double or Nothing, but until then MJF is doing everything he can to make Wardlow's life miserable, including having a security detail walk him to the ring in handcuffs. Fans noticed that this looked a lot like a well-known scene from Man of Steel and Wardlow even shared a side by side of those shots. During a recent interview with Josh Martinez, Wardlow revealed that while he didn't plan on trying to recreate that shot, he is a huge fan of Superman, so it really couldn't have worked out any better.

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO