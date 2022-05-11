ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

SUSCC Students Named to All-Alabama Academic Team

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA — Southern Union State Community College sophomores Elijah Beverly and Dominique Watson were honored as members of the All-Alabama Academic Team at a recognition ceremony on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Birmingham. A total of more than $53,000 in scholarships was...

Opelika City Schools Names Assistant Superintendent of Administration

Opelika — Dr. Farrell Seymore, superintendent of the Opelika City Schools, is. pleased to announce the hiring of Ms. Tiffany Yelder as the new assistant superintendent of. administration. Mr. Kenneth Burton has served in the position for the past 15 years and will. be retiring at the end of...
Autherine Lucy Foster, first Black student at the University of Alabama, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Autherine Lucy Foster, the first Black Student to enroll at the University of Alabama, has died. She was 92 years old. Foster, who spent nearly 40 years living in Lipscomb, died earlier this week, the university confirmed Wednesday. One of her final public appearances was at UA on Feb. 25 for a ceremony unveiling the renaming of Bibb Graves Hall to Autherine Lucy Hall.
Birmingham Teacher Named Alabama Teacher of the Year

Reggie White, a math and science teacher at Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Titusville, is the Alabama Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. The announcement was made Wednesday during a program in Montgomery. White was selected from a field of 150 highly-skilled educators from across Alabama. Birmingham City Schools...
Tommy Tuberville announces Service Academy appointments

Senator Tommy Tuberville announced twelve Alabama students who accepted their appointments to a U.S. service academy, along with one student who received a coveted Falcon Foundation scholarship. The Falcon Foundation is a non-profit foundation that provides scholarships to colleges or preparatory schools for motivated young people seeking admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) and a career in the Air Force. Selection for these scholarships is limited, with only a maximum of 100 scholarships being awarded each year.
Two Lady Aggies sign athletic scholarships for cheerleading and soccer

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Thursday, May 12, was a day of celebration for those involved with Sylacauga High School (SHS) athletics as two seniors signed letters of intent to continue their athletic pursuits at the college level. The first signing ceremony of the day was for Kiyla McNealey. The varsity...
Letter to Editor:

Susie and I returned to Auburn in July 2007, and what an incredible journey the past 15 years have been. Thank you to the many people who encouraged and helped us. The number of people to thank is as countless as the number of ways in which you have supported us through the years.
Alabama transfer DB Brylan Lanier has committed to IU football

Indiana picked up a commitment from University of Alabama transfer cornerback Brylan Lanier on Friday. The 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Lanier was in Bloomington on an official visit last weekend, and announced his commitment to IU via his Twitter page. Part of the class of 2021, Lanier was on scholarship at...
The Observer Welcomes Kendyl Hollingsworth

OPELIKA — Making a career in print media is an accomplishment that often goes overlooked. The hours are unconventional, no two assignments are alike and an individual’s professional trajectory is anything but linear. For Kendyl Hollingsworth, her career led her back to its roots; the talented writer has returned to The Observer as the organization’s newest reporter.
Bulldogs Succeed at State Track Meet

OPELIKA –– The varsity Opelika High School girls’ track and field team finished No. 14 overall in the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship meet in Gulf Shores, Alabama, last weekend. “Overall, I’m just absolutely thrilled with how the season turned out,” said head coach Jonathan Fischer. “A...
Opelika to Host Memorial Day Service

OPELIKA –– The city of Opelika will host Memorial Day Services on May 30, 2022. The event will remember our military heroes who fought for the freedom of our country and the families who lost loved ones in the line of service. Services will be held at Courthouse Square at 10 a.m.
Chefs Teams Selected for 7th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

GULF SHORES — Representatives for Alabama Gulf Seafood announced today that judges for the upcoming 7th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off (ASCO) — set for Monday, May 16, at The Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores — have selected the top four Alabama chef teams who will compete onsite for the state title.
Mullen-Johnson receives proclamation from Birmingham mayor Woodfin

Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined mental health expert Crystal Mullen-Johnson at the Birmingham City Council meeting on Tuesday, to declare May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Birmingham. Part of his proclamation presentation was to thank Mullen-Johnson, a Demopolis native, and other partners for helping...
Alabama hospitals were just ranked for safety: See how yours fared

A new ranking of hospital safety scores has been released, reflecting how well medical facilities across the country protect patients from mistakes, accidents, injuries and infections. Leapfrog, a non-profit organization that monitors hospital safety, released its latest rankings this week. More than 3,000 hospitals nationwide were included in the ranking...
Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
Birmingham is becoming a hub for big sporting events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The sports scene in the greater Birmingham area is booming right now. The Regions Tradition and the USFL are both underway and The World Games is right around the corner. City leaders said it’s facilities, like Protective Stadium, that help make this area so attractive for big sporting events. “This is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

