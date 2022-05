On April 12, 2022, the Kinston City Council finalized its allocations of more than $6.3 Million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The major goals of the American Rescue Plan Act, championed by President Joe Biden and passed by Congress in 2021, were to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative economic impacts, support workers who provided essential services during the height of the pandemic, and make necessary investments in local infrastructure. These are important focus areas that, considering the toll this pandemic has taken on all aspects of our lives for the past two years, should definitely be prioritized by any government officials or decision makers.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO