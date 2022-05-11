ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa woman breaks into apartment, threatens ex, steals dog, police say

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBAWF_0faeQvkP00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after a bizarre series of reported events involving her ex-boyfriend, a stolen dog, and a skateboard through a window. 42-year-old Shaniqua Jones has been charged with burglary with the intent to commit another felony.

According to an affidavit, on April 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4300 block of N Dixie Boulevard to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a man who said his ex-girlfriend, identified as Jones, had broken into the apartment he was sharing with his new girlfriend. The victims said Jones entered their apartment through an unlocked door and started looking for a knife in the kitchen. When Jones couldn’t find a knife, she reportedly grabbed a pair of pliers then broke into their bedroom and threatened to kill her ex before punching him in the face.

Jones then reportedly left the bedroom, stole a dog belonging to her ex, along with his phone, and left the scene. The victims then told police about 15 minutes later, Jones came back to the apartment complex with a skateboard and used the skateboard to smash the windows of the new girlfriend’s car. Witnesses later showed the officer video they’d taken of the entire incident. According to the affidavit, both the front and back windows of the vehicle had been broken by Jones.

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest, she was taken into custody on May 8 and remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $35,000 bond. According to jail records, Jones is also being held on a warrant for assault out of Midland County. A search of Jones’ criminal history revealed multiple arrests since 1998 on charges such as drug possession, making terroristic threats, aggravated robbery, harassment, disorderly conduct, and assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 7

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaulted, robbed over money owed, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he attacked a man earlier this month. 49-year-old Frank Casas has been charged with Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on May 8, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of N Dixie Boulevard to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman threatens officer amid disturbance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she threatened to kill a police officer. 31-year-old Adileyde Flores has been charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant.  According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on May 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of pushing mom with baby in her arms to the ground

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a mom and put a baby in danger. Zhakhai Gatewood, 24, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Child Endangerment.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 7, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
blackchronicle.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Alleged shoplifter pulls gun on store worker when asked for receipt

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for two people who allegedly filled up a shopping cart, then pulled a gun on a store worker who asked to see a receipt before they left. It happened on May 8 at a store on 3220 Main Street. Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Fort Worth police. 
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after leaving children alone in apartment, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he got into an argument with a woman and left two young children alone in an apartment following the fight. Ricardo Munoz, 40, has been charged with child abandonment/endangerment.  According to an affidavit, on May 6, officers with the Midland Police […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in Whataburger attack

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he attacked another man in a Whataburger parking lot. Christopher Henderson, 37, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 10, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to the restaurant on 8th Street after someone […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drug Possession#Dog#Pliers#Kmid Kpej Rrb#N Dixie Boulevard
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD continues investigating two unsolved deadly hit and runs

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — We report on hit and runs constantly, but how many deadly hit and runs are still unsolved? “We need a license plate, we need a license plate number, state too and you can call 911 or the non emergency hotline.” said Hit and Run Investigator with the Midland Police Department, Nathan […]
MIDLAND, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo man sentenced to prison for 2018 murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of murder back in 2018 has been found guilty and will spend a total of 15 years behind bars. The jury came down with that verdict on Thursday for Hector Rivera Junior. It all stems from an incident that happened back in November...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Officer charged following indecent assault

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laredo Police Department has placed an officer on administrative re-assignment following an indecent assault. On April 6, Laredo PD received a complaint against an on-duty police officer. The complaint claimed that Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer, touched a woman in a “sexual manner over her clothes” while assisting […]
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man uses ‘brass knuckles’ in assault, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning. Daniel Keen, 34, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an arrest affidavit, just after midnight on May 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 4300 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

380-Thousand Dollars In Drugs and Cash Found In Amarillo Home

DEA agents are putting Domingo Delgado behind bars after finding 380-thousand-dollars worth of drugs in an Amarillo home. Delgado has been arrested for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, after that and cocaine and money were found in the home. Both Delgado and his girlfriend...
AMARILLO, TX
KTAL

Police seek to ID 2 men who broke into downtown Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying two men who broke into a downtown Shreveport business last month. According to police, the two men broke into a downtown business on April 17 in the 500 block of Texas Avenue. Investigators are hoping images captured on the business security cameras of the two men will lead to tips on who they are.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktxs.com

Abilene Police Department investigating recent traffic deaths

ABILENE, Texas — Distracted driving. Fatigue. Health issues. All of these are potential causes for the recent traffic fatalities in Abilene. And while APD investigates these traffic deaths they’re encouraging drivers to take defensive driving seriously. “What would be helpful is when everyone is driving basically they just...
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy