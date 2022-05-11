Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia: Police

1800 block of North 28th Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 11, authorities said.

The 30-year-old victim had been shot at least seven times when police found him on the 1800 block of North 28th Street around 10:25 a.m., a Philadelphia police spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died at approximately 10:45 a.m., the spokesperson said.

There were no weapons found at the scene, and no arrests were made.

