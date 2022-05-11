Faulty high voltage line causes electrical fire, damages home

CAMBRIDGE — A faulty high voltage electric service line started a fire that damaged a house Saturday in Hurlock.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began at about 1:12 p.m. on May 7 at the house on the 6900 Williamsburg Church Road.

No one was injured in the fire in the two-story, wood-frame, single-family dwelling. Fire officials said the fire did an estimated $85,000 in damage to the structure and $15,000 in damage to the contents.

Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department led the response that included a tanker and 35 firefighters and extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes.

Investigators said the fire originated on the exterior of the structure and was discovered by a neighbor.

The family is being assisted by friends.