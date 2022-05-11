ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlock, MD

Faulty high voltage line causes electrical fire, damages home

By Mike Detmer
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjVyV_0faeQooY00

CAMBRIDGE — A faulty high voltage electric service line started a fire that damaged a house Saturday in Hurlock.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began at about 1:12 p.m. on May 7 at the house on the 6900 Williamsburg Church Road.

No one was injured in the fire in the two-story, wood-frame, single-family dwelling. Fire officials said the fire did an estimated $85,000 in damage to the structure and $15,000 in damage to the contents.

Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department led the response that included a tanker and 35 firefighters and extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes.

Investigators said the fire originated on the exterior of the structure and was discovered by a neighbor.

The family is being assisted by friends.

NottinghamMD.com

I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire

TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday afternoon crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. along the inner loop at the Cromwell Bridge Road exit (Exit 29A). At least one person is trapped and a vehicle is on fire, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company. The inner loop of I-695 has been … Continue reading "I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire" The post I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

