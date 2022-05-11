New York State CFA Applications Now Open; DA’s Effort to Disqualify Hi Tor President’s Attorney Denied; Data Center Expands Inventory in Orangeburg

Commercial Leases Entail Substantial Risk; Mitigation Can Be A Challenge. The RCBJ recently reported that Brixmor Property Group, owner of Rockland Plaza in Route 59 in Nanuet, is suing former tenant, B. Good, for $1.6 million in back rent and future lost income. This potential price tag may give pause to any business that is or may become a tenant – and for good reason. Standard commercial lease clauses can be oppressive and are generally enforceable in court. Even more daunting is the prospect of personal liability for the owner of the business when the financial stakes are high, as they usually are in these cases. In this article, I will discuss some of the bases of liability involved in the B. Good litigation with the hope that it will give business owners a better understanding of the exposure that commercial leases entail.

NANUET, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO