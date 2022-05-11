New York State CFA Applications Now Open; DA’s Effort to Disqualify Hi Tor President’s Attorney Denied; Data Center Expands Inventory in Orangeburg
New York State Consolidated Funding Application Now Open. The Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council has opened Round XII under the Consolidated Funding Application (CFA); funding includes core capital grant and tax-credit funding from ten state agencies. As with Round XI, $150 million in grant funds from Empire State Development...rcbizjournal.com
Comments / 0