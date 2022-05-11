ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle's Space Needle painted original gold for anniversary

Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — The roof of Seattle's iconic Space Needle has been painted “Galaxy Gold” - the original color...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Roaring Springs Waterpark reopens this weekend

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Roaring Springs Waterpark is set to reopen for the 2022 season on Saturday at 11 a.m. With heated water and good weather, Roaring Springs is hoping to usher in summer with some great pool time fun. The park is set to be open on weekends for the next two weeks, then seven days a week starting Memorial Day.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Farmers use water to transport grain

Everyone knows Mike Simpson wants to breach four dams on the lower Snake River. I’ve said Simpson’s plan is totally absurd. Mr. Blair Moncur recently wrote I falsely claim Simpson’s dam breaching proposal will take “away precious water from Idaho’s farmers.” Mr. Moncur called me “a slick lawyer trying to use a false hot button issue to get votes” because the dams are located in Oregon and Washington, and no Idaho farmers pump water upstream from Oregon and Washington to water crops in Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Documentary focused on newspapers to be shown in Salmon

A documentary about an Iowa newspaper which won a Pulitzer prize for its editorials is scheduled to be shown in Salmon. “Storm Lake” will be shown at the Salmon Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. It focuses on the family-owned newspaper The Storm Lake Times. The newspaper publishes twice a week in the community of about 12,000 in Storm Lake, Iowa. The town is best known for the many meat packing plants that operate there.
SALMON, ID
Post Register

Sawtooth 200 the ultimate test for road cyclists looking for challenge

The Sawtooth 200 is one of the most scenic road cycling events in the west. The Sawtooth 200 is traditionally held the weekend after Memorial Day before summer holiday traffic begins allowing for the best course experience for participants. The 200-mile route for relay teams of four to six cyclists includes five major climbs and over 12,000 feet of climbing, while the 100 mile route for 2 person teams and solos includes 6,000 feet of climbing and 2 major climbs. Both distances follow one of the most scenic northern routes showcasing Idaho from Boise to Sun Valley.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Plan for Canada lynx due by 2024

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat protection plan for the rare, snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service faces a 2024 deadline to draft the new plan after...
COLORADO STATE
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

April showers didn't bring quite enough relief

A wet, cold April throughout most of Idaho “brought sighs of relief” to water watchers with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, they reported in the May 1 Idaho water supply outlook report. The April 1 snow survey said peak snowpack had likely come early to Idaho. But a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Campground near Salmon closed for construction

The Shoup Bridge campground, about 5 miles south of Salmon on U.S. Highway 93, is scheduled to close Monday, May 16. Bruce Hallman, public affairs officer with the Bureau of Land Management, said the BLM campground will reopen in June after the trailhead for the new trail between the campground and Main Street in Salmon is finished. That construction project was underway last summer and stopped for the winter. Most of the non-motorized trail has been built.
SALMON, ID
Post Register

CSKT River Honoring teaches kids about the landscape

MOIESE, Mont. (AP) — A sunlit field along the Flathead River outside of Moiese was home base for all kinds of student learning this week. Wildlife and science lessons paired with cultural activities and traditional games like double ball, prompting some students to literally run and scream with glee.
MOIESE, MT
Post Register

Forest Service gives away trees for Arbor Day

The threat of rain and plenty of clouds kept some people inside their vehicles as they pulled into the parking lot at the Forest Service office in Challis to get their free seedlings on the 150th celebration of Arbor Day. About 300 seedlings were given away in the annual event...
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Idaho drought likely to continue through summer and fall, experts say

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Despite the recent rain and snowfall, southern and central Idaho's drought conditions are likely to continue through summer and fall, said Troy Lindquist with the National Weather service. Much of Idaho's water reserve comes from the snowpack. While we've seen record snowfall in April, David...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Rep. Giddings joins Nate Shelman of NewsTalk KBOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho lawmaker Rep. Priscilla Giddings joined Nate Shelman of NewsTalk KBOI on Friday ahead of Tuesday's Primary Election. Giddings is running for Idaho Lieutenant Governor. "I've been to every county in the state, every nook and cranny," Giddings said when asked about how she's feeling...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Leaders in Learning: Idaho Junior Regional Botball Competition takes over Emmett M.S.

Educational robotics are taking schools by storm. And last month, Emmett Middle School hosted the Idaho Junior Botball Regional Tournament. This program allows middle and high school students to collaborate and compete in a team-oriented robotics competition. Over a dozen teams competed in the Regional Tournament. Students use science, engineering,...
EMMETT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls adopts use of impact fees

Idaho Falls is joining several other cities in Idaho by using impact fees, a one-time fee paid by developers to help accommodate growth in cities. The Idaho Falls City Council voted to adopt impact fees during its Thursday meeting. A city news release said the fees are intended to allow “growth to pay for growth.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Yellowstone celebrates grand opening of new employee housing in Mammoth

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Pat Moran loves her new home in Yellowstone National Park. She shares the two-bedroom modular house with a roommate, and she enjoys spending time outside on the front porch. She insisted on setting up some chairs there. Moran works at Yellowstone’s Central Fee Office,...
POLITICS
Post Register

Merrell, Dorothy

Dorothy"Mickey" Hart Merrell passed away May 7, 2022, at 97 years old at her daughter's home in Boise, Idaho. She was the oldest of six children to Howard and Dorothy Hart of Monte Vista, Colorado. Mickey was born in Del Norte, Colorado on August 23, 1924. After living in Denver and having three children with her first husband, Harry H. Kanatzar, Jr. the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mickey married Gerald Merrell in 1973 until his death in 2015. During her time in Idaho Falls Mickey was an artist doing fashion illustrations for LeVines and other stores in the area. She was a lifelong artist focusing on landscapes and portraits as well as illustrating two books. Mickey spent many hours playing bridge where she met good friends. She moved to Boise to live with her daughter and granddaughter in 2020 until her passing. Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Ivan Hart, Loyal Hart, Ronnie Hart, and her younger son Douglas Kanatzar. Mickey is survived by her daughter Kathy Kanatzar of Boise, son Steve Kanatzar of Colorado Springs, grandchildren Ashley Morrison, Nick Morrison, Jackie Ripke, Steve Kanatzar, Cameron Kanatzar, eleven great grandchildren, stepson Bill Merrell, stepdaughter-in-law Carol Merrell, and stepdaughter Kay Merrell. She was dearly loved and will be missed, until we are together in heaven. Services will be at The Vineyard in Boise, Idaho on May 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by inurnment with her younger son Douglas Kanatzar at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise on Monday May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Mickey Merrell's name to the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, Meridian, ID 208-898-0642 www.summersfuneral.com. Dorothy 8/23/1924 - 5/7/2022Mildred Merrell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho wheat yields up 46 percent from 2021

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho wheat yields are projected to be 46 percent higher than they were in 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture says. Based on conditions in May, experts say Idaho should produce 66.4 million bushels in 2022. The average yield is 91 bushels, up 20 bushels from 2021.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

BLM officer rides the range on adopted horse

Amanda Schramm sometimes patrols public lands for her job as an officer with the Bureau of Land Management while riding a mustang she adopted and helped train. Schramm works in and around Salmon and Challis. She’s used Red, her horse, in her job for about a year after getting him from an inmate training program in Carson City, Nevada. Prison inmates in many Western states train wild horses that are rounded up by the BLM to keep herd sizes in check.
CARSON CITY, NV
Post Register

Wine industry facing an increase in prices, but not from the wine itself

BARODA, Mich. (WSBT) – Prices continue to rise nationally, increasing the costs for things like wine. Wine industries are facing several challenges, like the cost of goods and shipping them due to the rise in gas prices. It's the bottles themselves that are becoming more difficult to get. This...
INDUSTRY
Post Register

Thunder Ridge student recognized as Presidential Scholar

A Bonneville Joint School District 93 student was recently named a Presidential Scholar, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that Logan Frey, a Thunder Ridge High School senior, was selected as one of the 161 national Presidential Scholars. The only other student in Idaho that earned this award is Katharine Elizabeth Turcke at Boise High School.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

