Police officers are in Washington, D.C., for an annual gathering to honor those who died in the line of duty. National Police Week is underway at a time when controversies around policing in America are complicated and contentious. There's a rise in violent crime. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just reported a 35% increase in gun-related homicides in 2020. There is also a push for police reform, following historic protests for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO