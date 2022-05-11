ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bothwell Recognizes Staff During National Nurses Week

Bothwell Regional Health Center recognized nominees and presented Nurse of the Year and Nursing Support Person of the Year awards on May 6 during National Nurses Week. Recipients of the Pat Gaunt Nursing Scholarship were also announced by the Bothwell Foundation. National Nurses Week highlights the contributions of nurses...

