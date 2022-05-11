Bothwell Recognizes Staff During National Nurses Week

Police officers were present at Marshal High School for a second straight day of protests by students. A release from MHS Principal Christy Jones and MPS Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher on Thursday, May 12, said, “Today, a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. The district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults. The situation was defused by school officials and the Marshall Police Department. No students or adults were injured or in danger at any time. The safety and protection of all students and staff, at all times, is the top priority of MPS administration and Board of Education.”

MARSHALL, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO