ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisters, OR

Cascade Gravel Grinder bike race coming to Bend and Sisters area trails this weekend

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDS0x_0faeP6Dk00

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A three-day bicycling race on gravel roads throughout Cascade Mountains in Bend and Sisters starts this Friday.

According to its website , the Cascade Gravel Grinder is "one of the most scenic and diverse gravel events in the country."

The race includes trails up and down the Cascade Mountain Range and is an omnium formatted event, which allows riders to race/ride for one, two, or all three days.

Chad Sperry, the event director and founder of the Oregon Gravel Grinder Series, tells NewsChannel 21 the late-season snow has made the course preparations more difficult than expected, but things should be ready to go by Friday.

Noah Chast is speaking with Chad Sperry about the event and the increased popularity of gravel biking, and will have that report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

The post Cascade Gravel Grinder bike race coming to Bend and Sisters area trails this weekend appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
bendmagazine.com

6 Campgrounds to Explore Near Bend

As a Bendite, car camping holds a special place in my heart. Growing up in Bend provides many fond memories of contacting friends, loading up the car and driving until we found a suitable place to sit around a fire and rest our heads. Car camping is more accessible because all you really need is either a car you can convert into a bed, or at least a car that can get you and your tent to the right camping spot; no need for any sewage, water or electrical hook ups for costly RVs, let alone a backpack and lightweight gear for backpacking. This summer, explore Central Oregon and consider spending the night at one of these campgrounds, all located within a ninety-minute drive of Bend.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
City
Sisters, OR
State
Oregon State
Bend, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Sisters, OR
Sports
KTVZ

A Little More Snow On The Way

Mt. Bachelor reported 4" of new snow this morning and after a short break between systems, more snow is expected as early as later this afternoon. With more snow tonight and mixed showers expected tomorrow, there will be another 3-7" added to the 91" base. Expect mixed showers at the pass levels and prepare for winter driving conditions.
BEND, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Truck crash closes eastbound I-84 near Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are blocked Friday morning after a semi truck slid off the road and overturned. The closed area stretches from Exit 216 six miles east of Pendleton to Exit 265 in La Grande. OR 204, also known as Tollgate Highway, is...
KTVZ News Channel 21

SW Bend neighborhood groups band together in bid to ‘save Deschutes South Canyon’ as a park — not housing

Southern Bend residents represented by several neighborhood associations say they fear they may lose the use of land they enjoy -- the Deschutes South Canyon -- to another housing development, and hope it can become a park instead, through public funding or donations. The post SW Bend neighborhood groups band together in bid to ‘save Deschutes South Canyon’ as a park — not housing appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Gravel#Newschannel#Cascade Gravel Grinder
KTVZ

6-12″ New Snow Next 24 Hours

This next system rolling into the Pacific NW will bring more snow from now into the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected over the next 24 hours and Mt. Bachelor could see accumulations reach 6-12" during that time. Snow has already begun to fall at Santiam Pass and it will be joined by gusty winds this afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, including reduced visibility, on all of our mountain roads.
BEND, OR
kcfmradio.com

Fire Destroys 5th Wheel; ODOT Says Look For Motorcycles; Fire Dangers Ahead; Gas Prices; COVID-19 Numbers

Siuslaw Valley fire and Rescue responded to a 991 call of a trailer on fire yesterday morning east of Florence on Highway 125. A person on the scene made the call at approximately 9:17 and reported seeing smoke coming from a 5th wheel. Crews arriving on the scene could see the smoke from a distance and upon reaching the trailer found it fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews had to rely on water tenders due to a lack of hydrants in the area. SVFR was unable to save the trailer but were able to keep it from spreading to a nearby storage building. Western Lane Ambulance also arrived on the scene but there were no injuries reported. The fire is being investigated by the SVFR Fire Investigation Team led by Fire Marshall Tony Miller.
FLORENCE, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Portland, Oregon

Is it possible to get drunk on flavors? I pondered this question as I spooned another mouthful of turmeric and lemongrass curry swimming with meaty prawns onto my tastebuds at Portland’s newest upscale Thai restaurant, Phuket Cafe. The flavors of turmeric mixed in a dreamy dance with the sharp,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Late-season snow delays opening for several popular Mount Hood campgrounds

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you're planning to go camping in Oregon soon, you may want to find a lower-elevation campground — at least for the next couple weeks. Several popular campgrounds in the Mount Hood National Forest that normally open around this time of year are still covered with snow, said U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Heather Ibsen.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person died after being hit by a MAX train in northeast Portland on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to East Burnside Street and Northeast 160th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a westbound MAX train and died.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy