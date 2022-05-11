Cascade Gravel Grinder bike race coming to Bend and Sisters area trails this weekend

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A three-day bicycling race on gravel roads throughout Cascade Mountains in Bend and Sisters starts this Friday.

According to its website , the Cascade Gravel Grinder is "one of the most scenic and diverse gravel events in the country."

The race includes trails up and down the Cascade Mountain Range and is an omnium formatted event, which allows riders to race/ride for one, two, or all three days.

Chad Sperry, the event director and founder of the Oregon Gravel Grinder Series, tells NewsChannel 21 the late-season snow has made the course preparations more difficult than expected, but things should be ready to go by Friday.

