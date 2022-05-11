ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gunna Surrenders To Police After Being Hit With RICO Charges

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunna has reportedly turned himself in to the police after being charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO. According to local news outlet CBS46, Gunna (born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens) was arrested Tuesday (May...

jammin1057.com

