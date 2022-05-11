Distracted driving causes construction vehicle crash on US-127

Franklin Twp., MI – An Ann Arbor man died of his injuries at a hospital after a crash at the intersection of M-52 and M-50 in Lenawee County on Tuesday night. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, a 2016 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on M-50 and a 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on M-52 approaching M-50 at around 10pm,. As the Ford Edge drove through the intersection, it struck the Dodge Caravan, causing it to roll over off the southwest corner of the intersection. Deputies are investigating which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of this crash.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO