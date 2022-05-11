ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

Distracted driving causes construction vehicle crash on US-127

By Brandon Chew
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Distracted driving was a factor in a US-127 car crash, according to the Michigan State Police Houghton Post. Troopers say they responded to...

upnorthlive.com

whmi.com

Four Hospitalized After Serious Crash On Fowlerville Road

A serious crash in Handy Township sent four people to the hospital. A sergeant with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office while on patrol came upon a serious injury crash that had just occurred around 3:41 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Fowlerville Road, just south of Layton Road. Preliminary investigation...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
nbc25news.com

Rochester Hills woman dead after two-vehicle crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a 78-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash on East Walton Boulevard at Laurel Avenue in the city of Pontiac. Police say the accident took place shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Frankie Louise Lee...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Trucker from Flint ticketed after chain reaction crash on I-94

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued a ticket to a Flint truck driver after a chain-reaction crash entering a construction zone on I-94 in Jackson County. The 34-year-old truck driver was heading west on on I-94 around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, when he hit the back of a...
FLINT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Brighton Township

A 56-year-old Fenton man on a 2011 Harley Davison motorcycle was killed on Kensington Road at I-96 on Friday by a vehicle attempting a U-turn. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old Milford man driving a 2016 Ford Fusion with a 21-year-old Highland man as a passenger was southbound on Kensington Road at about 5:14 p.m. Friday, May 13. Kensington Road was closed north of I-96, so the driver pulled off the road to check for directions; the driver then attempted to make a U-turn when his vehicle struck the motorcycle.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Overnight crash closes westbound I-69 through Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading westbound on I-69 through Flint had to find an alternate route after an overnight crash early Friday. The westbound lanes of I-69 closed entirely due to a crash at Hammerberg Road, which was reported around 1:35 a.m. Traffic was backed up for miles in downtown Flint before the freeway reopened around 7:20 a.m.
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crews respond to wildfire, public asked to avoid area

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is currently a large wildfire around Blue Lake and Black River Ranch, in the Pigeon Forest, authorities say. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. Four helicopters are dropping water on the fire, authorities say. DNR officials say the fire is more than...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

61-Year-Old Man Dies of Injuries Sustained in Crash at M-50 / M-52 Intersection

Franklin Twp., MI – An Ann Arbor man died of his injuries at a hospital after a crash at the intersection of M-52 and M-50 in Lenawee County on Tuesday night. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, a 2016 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on M-50 and a 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on M-52 approaching M-50 at around 10pm,. As the Ford Edge drove through the intersection, it struck the Dodge Caravan, causing it to roll over off the southwest corner of the intersection. Deputies are investigating which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of this crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNDU

Elkhart man killed in motorcycle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash in Elkhart County on Thursday. Billy Joiner, 67, was driving on Old U.S. Hwy 33 near Tower Rd., when his motorcycle collided into the back of a pick-up truck stopped in heavy traffic. Joiner was transported to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
thelivingstonpost.com

Early-morning, wrong-way crash on I-96 in Howell Township kills two

Alcohol and speed are suspected by authorities in an early-morning wrong-way crash on I-96 Wednesday near the 132-mile marker west of W. Highland Road in Howell Township that killed two drivers and sent two passengers to the hospital. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MSP looking for fraud suspect in Mancelona

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fraud complaint in Mancelona. Troopers said on April 11, a man went to the Mancelona Sports and Party Store on North William Street and asked to cash a check and provided a fake ID.
MANCELONA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Truck spills load of bleach onto US 31 South

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A pickup truck lost a load of bleach in from of a Menards store on US 31 South , according to Grand Traverse 911. Blair Township Emergency Services and the Grand Traverse County Road Commission are responded to the area to assist in cleanup efforts.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

