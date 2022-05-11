5 inmates under investigation for fire at Warren County Jail

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Five inmates are under investigation after a mattress was set on fire at the Warren County Jail. The incident happened on Tuesday, May 10.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the fire was put out with a bucket of water. At this time, it’s unclear what was used to start the fire.

Pace said no one was injured during the incident, and the inmates could face additional charges.

The sheriff said more information would be provided once the investigation has been completed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.