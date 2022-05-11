ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Community Invited to Law Enforcement K9 Demonstrations at YMCA

estesparknews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe K9 units from the Estes Park, Johnstown, Loveland and additional local law enforcement agencies will be offering a series of family-friendly K9 demonstrations...

www.estesparknews.com

estesparknews.com

Memorial Set in Motion for Iconic Rocky Mountain Elk, Kahuna

The Kahuna Memorial Project Steering Committee announced today that it will partner with the Art Center of Estes Park in its effort to raise. $150,000 to commission and build a memorial to the well-known bull elk Kahuna, who died in March 2022 after a long life as one of Rocky Mountain National Park’s most notable elk.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Saturday Rally Planned In Support Of Aurora Schools In Danger Of Closing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community group is planning a rally at a part in Aurora this weekend to support a number of Aurora schools slated for closure. (credit: CBS) The rally is planned for Cottonwood Park this Saturday at noon. Organizers are hoping to get support for several Aurora schools at risk for closure by the district in the next school year. The Board of Education voted to keep Paris and Sable Elementary Schools open next year, but the Aurora Education Association claims Sable Elementary School was added back on the closure list without community, parental, or educator input. “The Aurora Public Schools Board...
AURORA, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

New Carter Lake large-group campground & limited boat ramp access

INDEX: May 2022 – new group campground; boat ramps restricted hours. Carter Lake: Take U.S. Highway 287 north to County Road 56 west of Berthoud. (directions) Features: biking, boating, camping, diving, fishing, hiking, marina, swimming. Picnic area; reservable pavilions (permits required) Three miles long and about one mile wide, this beautiful 1,100-acre reservoir is surrounded by 1,000 acres of public lands.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
estesparknews.com

Larimer County lifts fire restrictions

On recommendation from the Larimer County Sheriff, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners at their regular Administrative Matters meeting on May 10 let the current fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County that were put in place on April 27 end today, May 11, 2022, at 6 p.m. The restrictions were...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Students Send Duck Family Off From Lakewood School Courtyard

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – For the first time in three years, a fun tradition returned to Belmar School of Integrated Arts. A mother duck led her ducklings from the school courtyard through the hallways and out into the world. It’s a tradition that dates back several years. This is the first time since 2019 that it’s happened. The school was closed in 2020, and the ducklings did not survive the winter in 2021. (credit: CBS) Each year, the mother duck lays her eggs in the courtyard at the elementary school, and when the ducklings hatch, the school has made a tradition of sending them off into the wild by marching them through the halls from the courtyard. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Mother Duck Leads Ducklings Through Lakewood School Each year, students and teachers wait for the ducklings to hatch and, when they’re big enough, they help guide the mother and her babies out into the wild.
LAKEWOOD, CO
New Country 99.1

Will Windsor Join Loveland and Longmont By Having a Runza?

There are over 80 Runza Restaurant locations in America, mostly in Nebraska. Loveland's location has been open for decades, Longmont's just a couple of years. Fort Collins used to have two Runza locations back in the day: one off of Lemay and Drake, the other at College and Swallow. Maybe The Choice City just wasn't ready for all that great German heritage goodness.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Status Of A $10 Million Donation To Aurora Central High School Up In The Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – School leaders called it a “generationally impactful gift,” but a year later, the status of a $10 million donation to Aurora Public Schools appears up in the air. That money was all earmarked for a new, state-of-the-art athletic complex at Aurora Central High School, a project that’s now stalled. “Having a facility like this at our school is such an amazing opportunity,” one student said at the time of the announcement. “Seeing people believe in us is important,” another student said. The athletic complex upgrade was announced in an April 2021 press conference with school officials, student athletes, and...
AURORA, CO
New Country 99.1

LOOK: 11 Pics From The Least Expensive House In Larimer County

Everything is so doggone expensive these days and housing is probably on top of the list of things that are most expensive for residents of Colorado. With the average price of a home in Fort Collins fast approaching the $600K mark, the dream of homeownership for many people is simply out of reach and that's sad, but there are some places - if you dig deep and are willing to move outside of a metro area - where you can find a pretty good deal and a decent price for a home.
berthoudsurveyor.com

Police Files – May 12, 2022

Runaway Juvenile: Berthoud – A female juvenile ran away from her father’s residence. The juvenile was contacted by phone and agreed to go home. Instead got picked up by her biological mother who allegedly has no custody over the juvenile. The mother was later located at Loveland Police Department and the juvenile was ultimately taken to the Hub and then released to her father.
BERTHOUD, CO
KDVR.com

Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire has prompted evacuations for an area in the northeastern part of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Residents in the Summer Grace and Akerman Drive area have been issued immediate evacuation orders. CSFD is asking everyone to avoid the evacuation area until the orders...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office locates missing girl

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate a teenage girl who was last seen at a middle school in Boulder. Heaven White, 14, was reported missing after going to Manhattan Middle School, 290 Manhattan Drive, at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release. She walked in to the school, but was marked absent from all classes.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

