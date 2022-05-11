Community Invited to Law Enforcement K9 Demonstrations at YMCA

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – For the first time in three years, a fun tradition returned to Belmar School of Integrated Arts. A mother duck led her ducklings from the school courtyard through the hallways and out into the world. It’s a tradition that dates back several years. This is the first time since 2019 that it’s happened. The school was closed in 2020, and the ducklings did not survive the winter in 2021. (credit: CBS) Each year, the mother duck lays her eggs in the courtyard at the elementary school, and when the ducklings hatch, the school has made a tradition of sending them off into the wild by marching them through the halls from the courtyard. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Mother Duck Leads Ducklings Through Lakewood School Each year, students and teachers wait for the ducklings to hatch and, when they’re big enough, they help guide the mother and her babies out into the wild.

