Clarke County, GA

Clarke County schools recognized nationally for STEM projects

By WUGA
wuga.org
 3 days ago

Two science clubs from Clarke County Schools are being recognized with state and national awards for projects on energy education and conservation. Students from Cedar Shoals High School and Hilsman and Clarke Middle Schools have been...

Related
Clarke Board of Education to vote on tentative budget tonight

The Clarke County Board of Education meets tonight to vote on a tentative budget for the next year. Highlights of the proposed $162 million dollar budget include a 1.2 mil cut to the property tax rate, a pay hike for the district’s lowest-paid employees, and the installation of a family engagement specialist at each school.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Athens News Matters: ACC Budget Overview

With employee raises, money for social services, and a possible cut in the property tax rate, ACC Commissioners are poring over the mayor’s proposed budget. We’ll talk about some of the high points, and how the public can tell lawmakers what they think. Martin Matheny is the Executive...
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters for May 13, 2022

This week on Athens News Matters, ACC Commissioners are poring over the mayor's proposed budget, we will give a budget overview. A lawsuit against the Georgia State Election Board was filed challenging the "wet signature" rule. A UGA professor at the School of Social Work has found an innovative way to address the challenges faced by the Asian immigrant community coping with domestic violence. As COVID-19 caseloads slow down, rural hospitals are faced with the same obstacles before the pandemic. The Hugh Hodgson School of Music at UGA is presenting the second season of Chamber Music Athens. UGA commencement is Friday, we will hear from a few students as they share their favorite memories. Our panel breaks down an eventful week in news and politics.
ATHENS, GA
Faith Community Combats Use of Menthol Cigarettes

Health professionals are teaming with members of the faith community around the nation to combat the use of menthol cigarettes, especially in the Black community. As a result of the numbers, the Center for Black Health is sponsoring its annual “No Menthol Sunday,” this Sunday, May 15th. The aim of the observance is to prevent tobacco-related death and disease, and address health disparities, particularly in the Black community.
ATHENS, GA
Elder Johnson, District 9 Board of Education Candidate

This upcoming primary election will result in three new faces on the nine-member Clarke County School Board. The District 9 seat is one those up for grabs this election. As part of our continuing election coverage, WUGA is reaching out to candidates vying for local positions. District 9 candidate Elder Johnson spoke with us about why he’s entering the race.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Mark Evans, District 9 Board of Education Candidate

The May 24th primary is just weeks away and as part of our coverage of the election, WUGA is speaking with local candidates to discuss why they’re seeking office. Mark Evans, candidate for the District 9 Board of Education seat tells us why he’s running.
EDUCATION
Important deadlines for the May primary election

Elections deadlines are coming up quickly. May 13 is the final day local elections offices in Georgia can process requests for absentee ballots in preparation for the primary election. Applications are online at the Georgia Secretary of States My Voter Page and can be submitted by email, fax, mail or in-person.
ATHENS, GA
Sheriff asks commissioners for overtime money, pay equity for deputies

Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams was in front of ACC commissioners on Thursday night to make his case for more funding for the beleaguered Sheriff's Office. Morale in the sheriff's office has been dismal for a long time - long before a current GBI investigation into whether jail staff smuggled illegal substances into the facility and while sheriff.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Athens News Matters: UGA Commencement-Students Share Their Favorite Memories

On Friday, the University of Georgia will send some 7,600 new graduates off into the world. We’ll hear from a few of them as they share their memories. Martin Matheny is the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
How some schools sidestep laws banning fines on kids in Illinois

Illinois law bans schools from fining students as discipline, but a new investigation from the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica finds police have been doing it for them. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jennifer Smith Richards, a reporter for the Chicago Tribune. This article was originally published...
ILLINOIS STATE
Pilot Killed in Small Plane Crash Near Buddy Christian Way

Athens-Clarke County authorities are investigating a small plane crash which left one person dead. According to a release from the ACC Fire and Emergency Services, at around 7 pm Wednesday evening, multiple fire units were dispatched after a report of a plane that crashed in the area of Cherokee Road and Buddy Christian Way.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

