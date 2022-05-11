Clarke County schools recognized nationally for STEM projects

This week on Athens News Matters, ACC Commissioners are poring over the mayor's proposed budget, we will give a budget overview. A lawsuit against the Georgia State Election Board was filed challenging the "wet signature" rule. A UGA professor at the School of Social Work has found an innovative way to address the challenges faced by the Asian immigrant community coping with domestic violence. As COVID-19 caseloads slow down, rural hospitals are faced with the same obstacles before the pandemic. The Hugh Hodgson School of Music at UGA is presenting the second season of Chamber Music Athens. UGA commencement is Friday, we will hear from a few students as they share their favorite memories. Our panel breaks down an eventful week in news and politics.
