NFL World Stunned By Rookie Quarterback's Eating Habits

By Matt Hladik
 3 days ago
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell is quite picky when it comes to eating meat. Last night, Howell's dietary habits went viral after NBC...

Raiders Cut Quarterback Following Thursday's Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room became a bit crowded on Thursday morning. One of the team's quarterbacks is getting the boot, as a result. The Raiders acquired former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in a trade with the New England Patriots on Thursday morning. He joins a position group that already features Derek Carr, Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football." The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program. During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about...
Terrell Owens Has Been Traded: Football World Reacts

Terrell Owens is on the move. It was announced this week that he has been traded from the Zappers to the Knights in the first-ever Fan Controlled Football trade. The first trade in FCF history is quite intriguing to say the least, as it involves the Beasts, Knights and Zappers.
ESPN Predicts Where Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign

We're only a few weeks away from the start of NFL training camp and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn't signed with a team. But one ESPN analyst has a prediction for where he'll end up. In a feature for ESPN, analyst Bill Barnwell sees Beckham going to the...
Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
Arch Manning Names His Favorite College Town: Fans React

The college football recruiting world is looking for any kind of indication where five-star quarterback Arch Manning is leaning. But he may have finally given fans a pretty significant breadcrumb. In a recent interview with On3 Recruiting, Manning called Athens, Georgia "the best college town" he's visited. Athens is the...
Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Has Message For Stephen A. Smith

In honor of the NFL's schedule release, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith posted a video on Twitter trolling the Dallas Cowboys. He used his "Southern Stephen" personality throughout the video. Not only did Smith's video go viral, it caught Cowboys star Micah Parsons' attention. Instead of letting Smith get off the...
Former NFL Running Back Advances In US Open Qualifying

Throughout his NFL career, Danny Woodhead was considered a versatile playmaker. Well, it appears we may have underestimated his versatility. On Wednesday, Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open. He shot an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club to earn one of the five final qualifying berths. Woodhead...
Mike McCarthy Raved About 1 Cowboys Rookie

A Cowboys rookie is already making a strong impression in minicamp. Mike McCarthy raved about Cowboys' second-round pick Sam Williams, a defensive end out of Ole Miss, following the rookie's first practice this week. “I think we’d all agree that Sam Williams looks like a guy that was born to...
NFL Announces Christmas Day Tripleheader for 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and one of the biggest things that stood out was the league will be very busy on Christmas Day. There will be three NFL games played on Dec. 25, making it the first time in league history that a tripleheader will be featured on Christmas. The first game will be the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time on Fox. The second game is the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff time on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. And the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time on NBC.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

