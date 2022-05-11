NFL World Stunned By Rookie Quarterback's Eating Habits

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and one of the biggest things that stood out was the league will be very busy on Christmas Day. There will be three NFL games played on Dec. 25, making it the first time in league history that a tripleheader will be featured on Christmas. The first game will be the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time on Fox. The second game is the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff time on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. And the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time on NBC.

