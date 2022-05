Click here to read the full article. NBC viewers were already seeing a lot of Maria Taylor on Sundays. Now they can be assured of seeing even more. Taylor, the up-and-coming sportscaster who left ESPN last year for NBC Sports, was named host of “Football Night in America,” the show that precedes “Sunday Night Football” and garners one of the network’s biggest weekly audiences. She becomes the series’ first full-time female host, and becomes the latest in an impressive series of sports announcers to fill the role, including Bob Costas and Dan Patrick. Taylor picks up lead duties on “Football Night” after...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO