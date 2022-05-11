This 60-Foot Natural Waterslide In North Carolina Should Be Your Next Summer Getaway

750 deciduous, evergreen and understory trees will be planted. Connects The Commons with businesses across the river. Unity Park, which straddles Reedy River, is in its floodplain. But designers have a plan: the site plan includes a cutting-edge drainage system to reduce floodwaters in the park and surrounding neighborhood. You might be asking why no retention ponds? Well, instead of using retention ponds to slow water flow into the river, engineers designed a system to allow water to work its way back into the water table. The park features a layer of imported soil to help with that process and a network of grassy, flat, mostly-empty areas within the park — called “benches” — will be filled with that special soil, where runoff will be filtered before reaching the river. The goal? Less erosion, better water quality and a heartier water table.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO