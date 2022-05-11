ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This 60-Foot Natural Waterslide In North Carolina Should Be Your Next Summer Getaway

By Jessica Ramos
secretcharlotte.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe water is between 50 and 60 degrees, so best suited for hot weather. Just a short ways outside of Brevard is Sliding Rock, a favorite swimming hole for locals and people who want to make the hour drive up from Asheville and 2 and a half hour drive from Charlotte....

secretcharlotte.co

Comments / 0

Related
focusnewspaper.com

Celebrating The 70th Anniversary Of Mile High Swinging Bridge

Linville, NC – Whether it was the old wooden bridge or the current steel bridge, the thrill of crossing the Mile High Swinging Bridge has provided Grandfather Mountain guests with worried anticipation, exhilaration and endless memories for decades. September 2, 2022 marks 70 years of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. Activities and special presentations will occur throughout the day.
LINVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road at Nantahala Outdoor Center

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
BRYSON CITY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Art, nature alive and well this month at NC Arboretum

The North Carolina Arboretum is blooming this month, in more ways than one. Celebrate World Bonsai Day Saturday, May 14, when the Arboretum’s renown collection returns to the Bonsai Exhibition Garden, alongside two days of displays, demonstrations and talks from docent volunteers, members of the Blue Ridge Bonsai Society and the Arboretum Bonsai Curator Arthur Joura. Dive even deeper into the world of bonsai with the Curator’s Journal, a year-long behind the scenes course by Joura himself.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina

South Carolina is located in the Southeastern United States and is known for its beaches, golf courses, and historical landmarks. The state is also home to Fort Sumter National Monument, which commemorates the site of the first battle of the American Civil War.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Brevard, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
visitncsmokies.com

Welcome to Lake Junaluska, NC

The still, serene waters of Lake Junaluska, North Carolina are nestled in a scenic Smoky Mountain valley about 27 miles west of Asheville in the heart of Haywood County. Several vacation homes and two hotels, the Lambuth Inn and The Terrace, surround this picturesque lake and offer a chance to recharge your mind, body, and soul. A leisurely stroll along the Lake Junaluska Walking Trail that surrounds the calming waters offers priceless views, while just a few deep breaths of our crisp mountain air from the back porch of your vacation home is sure to help ease any tensions you bring with you.
LAKE JUNALUSKA, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Unity Park quick facts

750 deciduous, evergreen and understory trees will be planted. Connects The Commons with businesses across the river. Unity Park, which straddles Reedy River, is in its floodplain. But designers have a plan: the site plan includes a cutting-edge drainage system to reduce floodwaters in the park and surrounding neighborhood. You might be asking why no retention ponds? Well, instead of using retention ponds to slow water flow into the river, engineers designed a system to allow water to work its way back into the water table. The park features a layer of imported soil to help with that process and a network of grassy, flat, mostly-empty areas within the park — called “benches” — will be filled with that special soil, where runoff will be filtered before reaching the river. The goal? Less erosion, better water quality and a heartier water table.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looking Glass Falls#Cradle Of Forestry#American
WESH

Video: Bear takes a swim in North Carolina river

It's starting to warm up, but just imagine being covered in fur in this heat. But it's nothing a cool dip in the river can't fix and that's exactly what a North Carolina bear did to cool off Tuesday afternoon. Elaine Bailey captured the bear on video from her Asheville...
ANIMALS
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. wildlife officials have tips for discouraging coyotes

RALEIGH, N.C. — State wildlife officials are offering tips to deter coyotes because the spring typically brings a rise in sightings across North Carolina. Coyotes usually avoid humans, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says in a news release, but because they are raising pups in spring, there is more pressure for them to find food. Their prey usually includes rodents and rabbits, but they may scrounge for food scraps or pet food left outdoors.
SCIENCE
biltmorebeacon.com

Accidental resident opens business out of necessity

David Madora was on his way to Nashville to visit his musician daughter when she asked him to stop in Asheville to pick up a few things. He was traveling from Florida, where he lived at the time, caring for his ailing mother. “My daughter emails me a list of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
secretcharlotte.co

There’s A New Waterfront Restaurant Just A 30 Minute Drive From Charlotte

McLean Marina has just got a brand new restaurant. Welcome to Drift on Lake Wylie, a new chef-forward chop house that’s just opened on Belmont, with beautiful lakefront views. Their grand opening was on May 9th with the spot completely booked. It may be a bit tough getting a reservation this week, as we’re sure this highly coveted restaurant is everyone’s new favorite dinner spot. Plus, the owners are only offering limited reservations for their first opening week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman adopts an elk from Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A mainstay and symbol of the beauty of North Carolina’s Grandfather Mountain, has found a new home. Doc the Elk, named after the famous guitarist Doc Watson, will be moving to the farm of NASCAR racer Ryan Neman. Newman is an active conservationist. He once helped construct a Humane Society shelter […]
LINVILLE, NC
islandfreepress.org

N.C. Highway 12 remains closed; NCDOT hopes to open the highway on Thursday

While N.C. Highway 12 remained closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) stated in an update that they hope to open the roadway in the late morning or early afternoon. “The overnight high tide did cause some overwash...
TRAFFIC
asheville.com

Step Back In Time at Asheville’s Oldest Home

The Smith-McDowell House owns several WNC distinctions. It is Asheville’s first mansion, the oldest surviving house in Asheville, and the oldest brick structure in Buncombe County. The house was constructed in 1840 (a full 56 years prior to the completion of Biltmore House in 1896) by businessman James McConnell...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy