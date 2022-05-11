ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Economy Crash Almost Entirely Eliminates New Car Purchases 2022

By Braden Carlson
 3 days ago
The Russian government's invasion of Ukraine has only accelerated the country's economic downfall, causing a remarkable downturn in new car...

Your Big Daddy
2d ago

NATO needs to keep economic pressure on Russia, to the point that Russians start starving to death.

Meddle
3d ago

Putin is destroying Russia. The Russian people need to be rid of him.

LongLiveLiberty
2d ago

welcome Russia to the Cuba and North Korea club, average income $35 a month

TheStreet

Seventh Russian Oligarch Dies, This Time Via Possible Toad Venom

A number of the victims had strong links to the energy sector, and four were executives at state-owned Gazprom. It used to be easy being an oligarch. One of the wealthiest people in the world, you had entree to some of the most exclusive places, people and things. Everyone clamored for your time, attention and, most of all, money.
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
The Independent

Wrecked Russian fighter planes found with rudimentary GPS receivers ‘taped to dashboards’

British defence secretary Ben Wallace said a chargesheet of the Russian army’s failure, including poor battle preparation and inadequate equipment for its invasion in Ukraine, should be placed at the feet of Moscow’s General Staff of the Russian Army.Mr Wallace’s comments came after GPS receivers were allegedly found taped to the dashboards of downed Russian SU-34s.Calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine an “illegal war”, Mr Wallace on Monday said that Russia’s top officers failed their troops on the ground as their vehicles did not contain situational awareness and digital battle management as required.Citing Russia’s inadequate equipment and support to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin says large Russian grain harvest to support higher exports

(Reuters) - Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, will increase wheat exports this year due to a potentially record harvest, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Russia competes with the European Union and Ukraine for supplies of wheat to the Middle East and Africa. It continues to...
INDUSTRY
